Health Advocates recruited to boost fight against NCDs

As part of a multi-faceted quest to commence an aggressive sensitisation campaign to help tackle the challenges associated with Non Communicable Diseases [NCDs], the Ministry of Public Health yesterday spearheaded a Health Advocate Training programme.

At the Hadfield Street, Georgetown Regency Suites Hotel, the venue of the workshop, Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, expressed satisfaction that such a venture has already been set in motion.

The workshop comes shortly after the launch of a Presidential Commission on NCDs which is intended to help educate the population about the potential of NCDs if left unbridled.

“I am indeed thrilled and energised that the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with Local, Regional and International partners and Religious Institutions, is participating in this crucial activity which seeks to address the challenging issues related to chronic non-communicable diseases,” said Minister Lawrence.

According to Lawrence, the statistics on NCDS worldwide is alarming, and Guyana’s situation reflects the global trend since about 57 percent of the adult population is suffering from one of the main NCDs.

Annually, approximately 70 percent of all deaths between 35 and 60 years reported to the Ministry of Public Health are related to heart disease and hypertension, diabetes, cancers or chronic lung disease.

According to the Minister, in light of the alarming upsurge in NCDs, it has become increasingly apparent that the actions and interventions have to be more intensive and strategic.

“As His Excellency advocated at the Launch of the Presidential Commission, and hence my delight in the collectivity of this effort, in this partnership approach involving the religious institutions which we anticipate will be more effective and dynamic and generate more impactful outcomes than a unilateral approach given the pooling of expertise and potential, such as this august body possesses, to enable citizens to make healthier lifestyle choices in order to prevent and control chronic non-communicable diseases,” said Lawrence.

Yesterday’s forum saw the attendance of Health Advocates from Regions Three and Five. The undertaking comes as part of the effort to enlighten members of society that they too have a role to play to help raise awareness that can channel behavioural change that could help curb NCDs.

This is imperative, Lawrence said, since “a significant percentage of our general population is not fully cognizant of the threat to life that non-communicable diseases embody.”

“Their behaviour and lifestyles seem to indicate, despite the startling data, that they have not fully grasped the risks and the extent to which they are exposed with respect to NCDs.

Hence, there is the absolute need for this workshop intervention to school residents about the modifiable risk factors, which, if acted on, can result in their enhancement of life and the enjoyment of the good life, to which His Excellency always alludes to in his addresses to the nation,” Lawrence underscored.

Also speaking at yesterday’s forum was Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings. She pointed out that not only do NCDs impact the livelihood of citizens but they also present a huge cost and burden on the public health system.

“A significant amount of our public health budget is spent on NCDs. Moreover, the psychological and emotional cost carried by both victims and their support systems is incalculable,” said Dr. Cummings.

Even as she too amplified the importance of lifestyle changes, diet and exercise, Minister Cummings underscored that “Carefully managing what we consume can have far reaching consequences with regard to the prevention of the onset of NCDs.”

The Minister noted too that reduction in the consumption of sodium, sugar and fat are small but extremely important steps to reduce the emergence and prevalence of some NCDs. Added to this, she noted that the elimination of all forms of tobacco use can certainly make persons live longer healthy lives.

Significant reduction and possible elimination of alcohol use also promotes healthy living, said Minister Cummings. She said that daily physical activity is another means of reducing the genesis of NCDs and can further help to reduce its effects.

But according to the Minister, “a key element in the fight against NCDs is the establishment of health literacy within the population through robust health promotion.”

Dr. Cummings said that the workshop to train health advocates was opportune, as it will most certainly equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills they need so that they can go into their respective communities and commence meaningful health promotion as it relates to NCDs.

In her charge to those in training, Minister Lawrence said, “As health advocates, you have a very important job to perform as you engage persons on NCDs. You will be the champions of good health and healthy lifestyles through your interactions with the members of your communities. Through your words and actions, you will be leading one of the greatest change movements in this country.”