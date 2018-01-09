GTT/Pulse Launch Mash Fitness Camp Promises to take the road by storm with spectacular Amazon Gem Costumes

GTT/Pulse yesterday launched its Mashramani Fitness Camp at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Eve Leary as part of the company’s aim to have persons get fit, toned and ready to take the road by storm on Mash Day, February 23rd next.

GTT/Pulse became the corporate forerunner of Mash 2018 with the November 2017 launch of its Costume Band under the theme, ‘Amazon Gems’. The band is part of the company’s contribution to the cultural celebration of the nation’s 48th Republic Anniversary celebration.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture Dr. George Norton, a health professional who was on hand to officially declare open the Fitness Camp noted that he is a passionate promoter of exercise and diet as a means of achieving health and wellness in society.

Mashramani 2018 is being celebrated under the theme, “Let’s cooperate and celebrate Republic 48”. Minister Norton, who took some time to perform some fitness moves with the more than 100 early bird participants led by Titan English of Fusion Fitness and Andrew Bowman, noted his ministry’s pleasure at being a part of this initiative whilst complimenting GTT for its commitment to Guyana’s development in the area of the promotion and development of cultural heritage.

The subject minister went on to inform that Mash 2018 would be serving up a mouth watering list of activities including calypso, soca and chutney competitions, steel band concerts and competitions as well as masquerade among others which will conclude with the costume and float parade, “A true showcase of Guyanese creativity, genius and unity.”

“Once again I would like to thank GTT for the confidence they have placed in the festival and the leadership they have shown as a corporate citizen. To mount a programme of physical fitness in preparation for the celebratory aspect of our Republican Anniversary 2018 is to demonstrate care for the healthy lifestyle necessary for Mashramani and beyond,” Dr. Norton posited.

Also speaking at yesterday launch were Mr. Orson Ferguson, GTT Director of Strategic Planning and Mr. Robbie Singh, CEO of Pulse Entertainment.

The Fitness Camp will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 8 to February 21, from 16:30 to 18:30hrs, two one hour sessions. Persons will have the option to experience training in Zumba, high intensity, cardio aerobics and isometrics.

Meanwhile, the GTT/Pulse band has to date been the only concrete indication of participation from Corporate Guyana in the National Costume and Float Parade to be held on February 23.

GTT has chosen to connect with Guyanese and will take them on a journey deep into the Guyana Amazon to reveal some of the most precious gemstones through the band themed, ‘Amazon Gems’.

Purchase of any of the costumes entitles the buyer to a package of nine events which includes:

1. January 8, 2018 FREE Fitness Camp/Press Conference that runs to February 21, 2018

2. January 27, 2018 Pulse Cooler Fete

3. January 28, 2018 Mash Family Fun Day

4. February 16, 2018 Mash Fitness Run

5. February 17, 2018 J’Ouvert

6. February 21, 2018 Fitness Camp Event Finale

7. February 22, 2018 Thurs On The Rocks – Day Fete

8. February 23, 2018 Mash Road March

9. February 24, 2018 Mash After Party