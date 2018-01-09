GPF “eagerly awaiting” reconstitution of Police Service Commission

Latest update January 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said it is eagerly awaiting the reconstitution of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to fill the posts of senior ranks.
This was disclosed by Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, at a recent press conference.
The Acting Commissioner explained that in 2017, the Police Force lost 13 ranks to retirement. These positions included Assistant Commissioners, Senior Superintendents, and Assistant Superintendents.
“This year, some four, in fact in a few days, one is expected to go off and shortly after another and then another one….so that’s an additional four. So, we eagerly await the work of the new Police Service Commission when that would have come on stream.”
The senior administration, Ramnarine noted, has been steadfast and resolute in ensuring professional standards are maintained within the Guyana Police Force.
The members of the PSC, which included Chairman Omesh Satyanand, Harold Martin, Carvil Duncan, Lloyd Smith and Keith John were sworn in back in September 2014. The life of that Commission expired in 2017.
President David Granger had requested that promotions within the GPF be halted, however, during a recent press conference, the president explained that his decision was based on information received which suggested there was no adherence to the process of nomination.
Late last year, more than 200 police ranks were promoted.
However, the senior cops are on hold until a new commission is in place.
