GFF Elite League leaders Den Amstel to boost squad in January transfer period -Coach O’Neal Yearwood confident of success

After two completed rounds of play in Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, newcomers Den Amstel are top of the table with two wins, slightly ahead of Victoria Kings and Fruta Conquerors that have also won both their games, on goal difference.

When the competition resumes on Friday, February 2nd, newly promoted clubs, Milerock, NA United, Ann’s Grove and Cougars who have lost both their respective two matches played, will be hoping to get some points on the board and escape regulation. These clubs can use the current Transfer period to strengthen their squads if needed.

According to the head coach of the current table toppers (Den Amstel), O’Neal Yearwood, he has acquired a good crop of players in this transfer period. So far this January, Yearwood has bolstered his squad with 17-year-old Keanu Lawrence, a wide attacking player from 2nd division West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) side, Young Achievers. Yearwood described Lawrence as, “I think this player has vast potential, he is quick and skillful and will be a devastating on the flanks.”

Den Amstel’s squad has an average age of 21 and has also snapped up central midfielder, 21-year-old Marvin Frank to go along with Guyana’s National under-20 duo of Chris Macey (central attacking midfielder) and Jermaine Cumberbatch (goalkeeper).

The most important transfer coming in this January is that of 30-year-old Golden Jaguar, Kester Jacobs. Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, Yearwood noted that Jacobs who is involved in the team as a player/assistant coach, is versatile and can slot in either the central midfield or last back. Although, coach Yearwood expressed his preference to have Jacobs in the midfield, he noted that the centre backs positions need strengthening and a scouting for a transfer of a good quality defender is ongoing and if not successful, Jacobs will have to fill in.

Yearwood who served as assistant coach in Slingerz FC initial triumph in the Stag Elite league in 2016 stated that he knows how to win titles and that his team have what it takes to hold on for championship honours, although the league is in its infant stages.

When the GFF Elite League resumes in four weeks time, Den Amstel at their home ground will clash with Fruta Conquerors, who have also won both their games, in round three action. Coach Yearwood predicted a very competitive game against the National League runners up, “Our system is very difficult to defend against and based with home advantage I know it’s going to be a super encounter but we are aiming to come out on top and add three points to our points tally.”

Western Tigers head coach, Calvin “Flu” Allen have also signaled his intent to boost his squad and hinted that some real firepower will be joining the West Ruimveldt based team.

More GFF elite league transfers news will be in subsequent editions of Kaieteur Sport. (Calvin Chapman)