Despite title win Jaguars team Manager says they want to finish unbeaten

By Sean Devers

In the history of Regional sponsored First-Class cricket which began in 1966 with the Shell Shield, only Jamaica has won the title on more consecutive occasions than the Guyana Jaguars.

Ironically, it was Jamaica, with five titles in a row (2008-2012) that Guyana defeated in Kingston on Saturday last with a day to spare to be assured of a fourth title with two games still to play. Barbados, who has the most First-Class titles (21) but none since 2013, have also won four consecutive titles from 1977-1980.

But for Head Coach Esuan Crandon and his Assistant Rayon Griffith who doubles as Manager, there will be no letting up from the Guyana Jaguars.

Although Jaguars have already won the title, the team practiced on Sunday before leaving for Barbados yesterday for their penultimate game which starts on Thursday.

“Want to continue our good habits, we want to win, we don’t want to take anybody lightly, we don’t want to be defeated, we want to come through this tournament undefeated,” said an elated Griffith.

The 38-year-old Griffith informed that everyone is happy and that the mood in their squad is great following Saturday’s victory.

“Saturday’s win against Jamaica in their backyard left the guys in high spirits, full of confidence and pumped for Barbados,” Griffith said.

“My biggest satisfaction is to see the young players put their hands up…young Hemraj played very decent throughout the tournament but what I would like is to see is him carrying on get bigger scores instead of 30s and 40s I want to see him get big fifties and hundreds…. Kemo Paul is just 19 as is (Sherfane) Rutherford who is not here but he will be back in the squad to replace Keon Joseph,” stated Griffith.

Joseph, the spearhead of Guyana pace attack, has a slight groin injury and will return home with Rutherford who has 19 wickets, replacing him in Bim.

“Rutherford has played very important roles with both bat and ball for us and will get another opportunity in Barbados,” said the former Guyana fast bowler.

“I believe the reason why the Jaguars have been winning for the last four years now is that we have a bunch of humble guys that I enjoy working with.

I think the set up back home which was put together by CGI really helps Guyana’s cricket in terms of having that Academy because we don’t have 15 players alone to focus on. We have 15 plus 12 plus more who trains with them so if a player gets injured we have players who have been working on their game every day, to call on,” disclosed Griffith, who played 22 First-Class games and a similar number of 50-overs matches for Guyana.

Griffith, who has 56 FC wickets and a highest score 82 not out when he featured in a record 198-run ninth-wicket stand with Vishal Nagamootoo who made 115 in 2003 against the Leewards in St Croix, revealed that the team play as unit and is like a family. He feels that is one of the most important things in any cricket squad.

“Everyone has been playing their role and Leon Johnson’s captaincy has been great throughout this tournament and for the past few years, while Shiv Chanderpaul also plays a key role in this side both on and off the field. We can’t forget the Almighty for continuing to bless us,” Griffith added.

“We want to thank the few supports for coming out to the Providence Stadium to support the Jaguars but we would like to see more fans coming out to send that positive energy to the boys. We are all Guyanese the boys play very hard to make people happy. When they open the newspapers and see something to make them smile and make their day a bit better,” Griffith encouraged.

Fittingly the Jaguars will play their last game against the Red Force on home soil and Griffith said the team would love to see a packed Providence Stadium to celebrate the title with them.

Guyana begin their Super50 campaign in Antigua on January 30 and has nine 50-over titles but none since 2005 when they beat Barbados in near darkness at Bourda.

Griffith played his last 50-over game for Guyana in that game when spin twins Neil McGarell (3-57 from 10 overs) and Mahendra Nagamootoo (3-53 from 8 overs) along with 119 from Sewnarine Chattergoon helped Guyana to Championship honours.

“I remember that win but 2005 is a long time. It’s a competition (50-over format) we want to win badly. Looking back we had many good years when were reaching the semis and finals but not being able to get on top and cross the mountain.

What we lacked was being aggressive in the field we have also not been aggressive in our batting or bowling. We will be looking at many things when we sit pick the Super50 team but we have to be aggressive on the park,” concluded the Chairman of the CGI panel, which selects the Guyana Franchise teams.