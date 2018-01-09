Decomposed body of Moruca man found with string around neck

Latest update January 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
Moruca Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ryan Roberts, 37, of Hurradiah Village, Moruca, North West District, whose partially decomposed body was discovered in the community by villagers about 10:00hrs. Sunday.
The body was in a sitting position with a string tied around the neck and attached to a tree’s branch.
“The corpse had to be buried due to the state of decomposition and is expected to be exhumed later this week for a post-mortem examination with dissection to be conducted in order to ascertain the cause of death,” the police said.
The deceased miner, who was reportedly single and residing with his parents, was last seen about 12:00hrs. on December 30, 2017.
His mother related that her late son indicated to her that he was going to a shop in the village.
