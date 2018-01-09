$200,000 bail for taxi driver allegedly caught with 30lbs of ganja

A 23-year-old taxi driver of Burn Bush Dam, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice was yesterday released on $200,000 bail at the Blairmont Magistrate Court.

Sohil Nabbi appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge of Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the case was postponed to the last Thursday in February for report.

Information reaching this publication revealed that Sohil Nabbi, a father of one, was intercepted by a police mobile patrol attached to the Weldaad Police Station, he was driving motor vehicle HB 9274 when the ranks stopped and executed a search on his vehicle.

The police, during the search of Nabbi’s car, discovered two black garbage bags containing parcels believed to be marijuana (cannabis) in the trunk. The items were subsequently checked and weighed; it amounted to some 13,800 gramms (30 lbs) of cannabis.

Kaieteur News understands that the father of one is alleging that he was hired by an individual from Stanleytown, New Amsterdam. He stated that he was told to uplift ‘some packages’ at Rosignol Stelling Saturday afternoon.