Businessman charged for defrauding customer of vehicle

An auto-sale dealer was yesterday charged for defrauding a customer of a vehicle valued at $5M which was entrusted to him.

Amal Maraj, 30, of Lot 86 Good Hope Phase 2, East Coast Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that between December 20 and December 22, last, at Thomas Street Kitty, Georgetown, he was entrusted by Chrisnauth Ramdin, with one Toyota Tacoma vehicle valued $5M.

He was asked to keep the vehicle until he found a purchaser. However, he fraudulently converted the vehicle to his own use and benefit, property of the Chrisnauth Ramdin.

The defendant denied the charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client in a reasonable amount citing that he has no previous or pending matters.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.

Magistrate Latchman granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $100,000.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 29 for statements.