Bar manager found with gunshot wound to head

The police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old bar manager who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head around 07:30 hrs yesterday.

The body was found in bed, in the man’s 66 Garnett Street, Newtown, Georgetown home.

The victim has been identified as Tevin Parris, a manager of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar located at the corner of Lime and Bent Streets, Georgetown.

His lifeless body was found in the upper flat of the two-storey home. A gun was found in his hand. However, police sources confirmed that Parris was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Kaieteur News was informed that the discovery was made by the victim’s uncle, who had gone to the property to check on him.

From the position of Parris’ injury and the way in which the gun was discovered, investigators speculated that his death might be a suicide. However, the victim’s relatives are calling for a murder probe to be conducted.

They insisted that the young man had a comfortable life with a bright future and had no reason to kill himself. The police will be swabbing his hands for gunpowder residue to determine whether he pulled the trigger.

Yesterday, the victim’s uncle, David Parris, said that he went to the house and saw his nephew lying on his bed with a gun in his hand.

“I didn’t watch to see where he got shot. There was blood on the sheet. He was shirtless but had on boxers,” the man said while confirming that the young man was not a holder of a firearm licence.

Investigations are ongoing.