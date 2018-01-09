Bar manager found with gunshot wound to head

Latest update January 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
The police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old bar manager who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head around 07:30 hrs yesterday.
The body was found in bed, in the man’s 66 Garnett Street, Newtown, Georgetown home.
The victim has been identified as Tevin Parris, a manager of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar located at the corner of Lime and Bent Streets, Georgetown.
His lifeless body was found in the upper flat of the two-storey home. A gun was found in his hand. However, police sources confirmed that Parris was not the holder of a firearm licence.
Kaieteur News was informed that the discovery was made by the victim’s uncle, who had gone to the property to check on him.
From the position of Parris’ injury and the way in which the gun was discovered, investigators speculated that his death might be a suicide. However, the victim’s relatives are calling for a murder probe to be conducted.
They insisted that the young man had a comfortable life with a bright future and had no reason to kill himself. The police will be swabbing his hands for gunpowder residue to determine whether he pulled the trigger.
Yesterday, the victim’s uncle, David Parris, said that he went to the house and saw his nephew lying on his bed with a gun in his hand.
“I didn’t watch to see where he got shot. There was blood on the sheet. He was shirtless but had on boxers,” the man said while confirming that the young man was not a holder of a firearm licence.
Investigations are ongoing.
Jan 09, 2018After two completed rounds of play in Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, newcomers Den Amstel are top of the table with two wins, slightly ahead of Victoria Kings and Fruta Conquerors...
Jan 09, 2018
Jan 09, 2018
Jan 09, 2018
Jan 09, 2018
Jan 09, 2018
I have always polemized in these columns that there has been over a long period of time, a psychic breakdown in Guyana. If... more
The views of news blogs are representative but not of popular opinion since only those who have access to the internet use... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]