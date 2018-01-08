Ram Jattan spoiling de nice time

Latest update January 8th, 2018 12:55 AM
Jan 08, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Ram Jattan got nuff people cussing him. He know that dem got some big man like dem kinky stuff. Nuff of dem got dem wife home but dem always looking fuh something outside. Is like if dem can’t get de same thing home.
Foreign woman coming to Guyana because dem know dem Guyanese man like red skin woman. If you see dem Colombians and dem other Spanish people. Is dem Ram Jattan tackle. He collect all of dem from a hotel and de strip joint shut down.
Dem boys hear dem man cuss. Dem hear how Jagdeo plan to use de situation to get votes by promising to bring all dem red woman to mek people happy. But he didn’t bargain fuh dem man who think dem is more woman that man. From de time Ram Jattan shut down de strip joint they start to celebrate.
Soulja Bai get into de act. When Ram Jattan report to him how dem foreigners coming and collecting good money from dem man who want kinky stuff, Soulja Bai congratulate him. There and then he seh, “Ram, you right. Locals first.”
Dem boys seh he learn from Trump who always talking about putting America first. Ram Jattan seh that he intend to put Guyana first. But de people who know strip joint seh that de local gyal dem don’t know to perform.
De people who own de strip joint seh Soulja Bai discriminating because he don’t go to strip joints. Dem want to know why Ram Jattan don’t raid de Cathedral. Fuh sure if he send he police under de Cathedral he gun find some foreign man providing a service.
Dem boys want Ram Jattan to raid another place—de casino. He gun find something that guh mek he eye pop out just like de time when a certain man go home and find a Spanish woman hiding under ee bed.
Talk half and don’t ask no question.
Jan 08, 2018A double either side of play off the boot of the Most Promising Player, Seon Grant, pulled back defending champions Agricola Red Triangle after being a goal down against Grove Hi Tech and took them...
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Looking back at the year that has just gone by, it should not be hard to come up with some very disgraceful acts, one of... more
It is incomprehensible that any government would establish a Commission of Inquiry into the sugar industry and then act completely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]