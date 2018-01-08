Ram Jattan spoiling de nice time

Ram Jattan got nuff people cussing him. He know that dem got some big man like dem kinky stuff. Nuff of dem got dem wife home but dem always looking fuh something outside. Is like if dem can’t get de same thing home.

Foreign woman coming to Guyana because dem know dem Guyanese man like red skin woman. If you see dem Colombians and dem other Spanish people. Is dem Ram Jattan tackle. He collect all of dem from a hotel and de strip joint shut down.

Dem boys hear dem man cuss. Dem hear how Jagdeo plan to use de situation to get votes by promising to bring all dem red woman to mek people happy. But he didn’t bargain fuh dem man who think dem is more woman that man. From de time Ram Jattan shut down de strip joint they start to celebrate.

Soulja Bai get into de act. When Ram Jattan report to him how dem foreigners coming and collecting good money from dem man who want kinky stuff, Soulja Bai congratulate him. There and then he seh, “Ram, you right. Locals first.”

Dem boys seh he learn from Trump who always talking about putting America first. Ram Jattan seh that he intend to put Guyana first. But de people who know strip joint seh that de local gyal dem don’t know to perform.

De people who own de strip joint seh Soulja Bai discriminating because he don’t go to strip joints. Dem want to know why Ram Jattan don’t raid de Cathedral. Fuh sure if he send he police under de Cathedral he gun find some foreign man providing a service.

Dem boys want Ram Jattan to raid another place—de casino. He gun find something that guh mek he eye pop out just like de time when a certain man go home and find a Spanish woman hiding under ee bed.

