Prem Persaud softball tourney set to resume shortly in Wakenaam

Following a break due to the holiday season, the Prem Persaud 15-over softball competition is set to resume shortly at Sewram’s Tarmac in Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

The competition is being played on a round robin basis and involves Wakenaam Masters, Melville, Rest of the Island, Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure, Belle Plaine, Zeelendia, Good Success, Sarah and Noitgedacht.

Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht recorded first round victories when the competition commenced in December last and will look to continue in the said vein.

Organiser Chandrika Ragnauth is urging that Captains complete their match report forms and submit same in a timely manner since outstanding players and teams will be rewarded.

He added that teams should be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their respective matches so that all the games can be completed on time.