Prem Persaud softball tourney set to resume shortly in Wakenaam

Latest update January 8th, 2018 12:55 AM
Following a break due to the holiday season, the Prem Persaud 15-over softball competition is set to resume shortly at Sewram’s Tarmac in Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.
The competition is being played on a round robin basis and involves Wakenaam Masters, Melville, Rest of the Island, Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure, Belle Plaine, Zeelendia, Good Success, Sarah and Noitgedacht.
Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht recorded first round victories when the competition commenced in December last and will look to continue in the said vein.
Organiser Chandrika Ragnauth is urging that Captains complete their match report forms and submit same in a timely manner since outstanding players and teams will be rewarded.
He added that teams should be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their respective matches so that all the games can be completed on time.
Jan 08, 2018A double either side of play off the boot of the Most Promising Player, Seon Grant, pulled back defending champions Agricola Red Triangle after being a goal down against Grove Hi Tech and took them...
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Looking back at the year that has just gone by, it should not be hard to come up with some very disgraceful acts, one of... more
It is incomprehensible that any government would establish a Commission of Inquiry into the sugar industry and then act completely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]