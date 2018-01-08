Latest update January 8th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prem Persaud softball tourney set to resume shortly in Wakenaam

Jan 08, 2018 Sports 0

Following a break due to the holiday season, the Prem Persaud 15-over softball competition is set to resume shortly at Sewram’s Tarmac in Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.
The competition is being played on a round robin basis and involves Wakenaam Masters, Melville, Rest of the Island, Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure, Belle Plaine, Zeelendia, Good Success, Sarah and Noitgedacht.
Melville, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Good Success and Noitgedacht recorded first round victories when the competition commenced in December last and will look to continue in the said vein.
Organiser Chandrika Ragnauth is urging that Captains complete their match report forms and submit same in a timely manner since outstanding players and teams will be rewarded.
He added that teams should be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their respective matches so that all the games can be completed on time.

More in this category

Sports

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola storm back to beat Grove to retain title; Samatta Point/Kaneville end third

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola storm back to beat Grove...

Jan 08, 2018

A double either side of play off the boot of the Most Promising Player, Seon Grant, pulled back defending champions Agricola Red Triangle after being a goal down against Grove Hi Tech and took them...
Read More
JAGUARS ARE CHAMPIONS

JAGUARS ARE CHAMPIONS

Jan 08, 2018

Petra contributing to keeping field football alive in a major way

Petra contributing to keeping field football...

Jan 08, 2018

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams launch 2018 Calendar of Activities

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams launch 2018 Calendar...

Jan 08, 2018

Prem Persaud softball tourney set to resume shortly in Wakenaam

Prem Persaud softball tourney set to resume...

Jan 08, 2018

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars roar to fourth consecutive title with 2 rounds to go

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars...

Jan 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]