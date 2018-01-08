Petra contributing to keeping field football alive in a major way

By Calvin Chapman

In its seventh year, the Petra Sports Coordinating company, under the stewardship of Director Troy Mendonca, continues to promote exciting football tournaments that have kept fans and players interest in the sport alive, especially with the dwindling amount of football competitions during the recent years.

Not only senior football has benefited from Petra tournaments but the company has sought to help develop the sport locally from the grassroots right up with Peewee boys’ and girls’ under-12 and under-19 inter-schools tournament to go along with the marquee senior competitions that includes inter-association play.

LIMACOL

Following the timeline of Petra organized field football tournaments, the first was the 2nd edition of the LIMACOL competition that kicked off on January 25th and featured 16 teams outside the ambit of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League in round-robin, knockout football action.

Watched by a massive crowd at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground on March 4 last year, Western Tigers won the riveting final against the Guyana Police Force FC 1-0, via a stunning free-kick from Colin Nelson. For their unbeaten run in the tournament, Tigers copped the first prize of $500,000 and the corresponding title while Police were awarded $300,000.

MILO

Following the successful Limacol tourney, the school lads suited up for action in the 5th edition of the Milo under-19 inter-school competition which saw the defending champions, Chase Academy, retain their title after triumphing in the final that was decided from the penalty spot on the April 9th final. Chase won shootout 3-2 against Morgan’s Learning Centre.

Played before a massive crowd, touted to be the biggest in the competition’s history, the much vaunted Chase Academy were pushed to the brink by a determined and well prepared Morgan’s Learning Centre in an epic game that finished 1-1 at the end of regulation and overtime.

The game was a fitting conclusion to a tournament that will surely help produce quality players in the future.

Corona Invitational

Although the Corona Invitational tournament which was the next Petra field football competition, following the Milo Inter-school tourney, was delayed due to inclement weather and was concluded on September 17th last, it was a very competitive and subscribed tournament that featured teams within the Georgetown Football Association that was stagnant throughout the year.

In the competition, Police FC got revenge over Western Tigers for their defeat in the final of the Limacol football tournament after ousting them 1-0 during the semifinal arc.

In the final, Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural tournament. The climax of this two-month tournament was electrifying on Sunday night, much more to the glee of Police Football Club and their fans that horded the stands and majorly the touch line of the football pitch. Many of GFC supporters were left in awe as they didn’t expect their team who had played well throughout the tournament, including a 3-0 victory against this same Police side in the group stage, to lose and more so, lose in such a humbling fashion.

Courts Peewee

The importance of development and competition of any sport at the grassroots level is important and the Petra organisation had realized that when they decided to partner with COURTS Guyana Inc. for the 1st primary school, under-11 peewee tournament. In its 6th year, the growth and level of the competition was evident providing the exciting clashes throughout, with West Ruimveldt’s Ian Daniels being the standout.

In the anticipated final of the competition on November 11th which was held at the part-sponsor’s Banks DIH, Thirst Park ground, West Ruimveldt, led by four goals from Ian Daniels, destroyed the gritty and inaugural champions of the competition, Marian Academy.

Daniels ended the tournament with 16 goals for the golden boot award, while teammate Daniel Sutton was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament and captain of the team Jonathan Andries received Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours for his brilliant mid-field play.

Jamal Pedro of West Ruimveldt was also named as best coach of the tournament, while Marian Academy received the most disciplined team award.

Turbo Knockout

Following the conclusion of the very successful 11-a-side Corona football tournament, Petra have kept the ball rolling with the launch of the Turbo Knockout football tournament, featuring 16 teams, September month end with $1 million in cash prizes up for grab.

The 16 teams included 11 of the 12 that participated in the Corona Invitational Knockout tournament minus Western Tigers. West Demerara’s Uitvlugt and Pouderoyen, East Bank’s Grove hi-tech, along with East Coast’s Buxton Stars and Mahaica Determinators will also be matching skills in the straight eliminator competition for the $500,000 1st prize.

In the final of this competition, Police Force Football Club (PFFC) that featured in six finals during the last 12 months and were pegged as the perennial favourites of the tournament, lost to Dark Horses Camptown 1-0. However, Camptown, that were being labeled as the underdogs in the final that was played under lights at the Ministry of Education ground, showed their grind and when the tournament statistics were examined, they weren’t weak but rather overshadowed by the consistent PFFC.

Camptown snuck to the final of the Turbo knockout tournament which saw hundreds of fans turn out, almost under the radar and emerged as the most defensively solid team with their goalkeeper Richie Richardson, the best in the tournament, achieving the most clean-sheets (three), while only conceding one goal. Camptown’s defensive unit which was an irremovable rock that embroiled the opposition in psychological warfare at times was their trump card in their championship campaign.

Girls Peewee

Petra closed off 2017 with an important grassroots tournament that incorporated women’s development in the sport. That competition was the Smalta/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) girls’ under-11 peewee tourney that discovered a potential gem in Fayon Henry, the MVP and captain of the victorious side, South Ruimveldt Primary.

Henry scored both goals in Ruimveldt’s win over the defending champions’ St. Angela’s in the final at the Ministry of Education, ground on Carifesta Avenue. Following the final of the six-week competition, Henry posited that, “Our coach told us to win, play hard and win the game not only for team but for the school. I am happy because we did and this will make our school proud.”