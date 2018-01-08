Mocha “Sixth Bridge” finally rebuilt

-but “Fifth Bridge” begins to deteriorate

The reconstruction of the Mocha/ Arcadia “Sixth Bridge” which is one access areas to and from the community is once accessible to the members of the community after eight months repairs.

The bridge, which is located at Nelson Street, was closed to vehicular traffic.

The bridge was rebuilt by contractor Ivor Allen at a cost of $10.7 M.

The structure was in a deplorable state. For some time residents had called on the relative authorities to repair it.

When the bridge was under repairs, the residents especially motor vehicle operators had to use the “Fifth Bridge” to access and leave the community which caused great inconvenience to them.

While many residents are grateful for the completion of the bridge, many, especially motor vehicle operators, are complaining that the work was poorly done and cause damage to their vehicles.

“I have been a minibus driver for the past 15 years and I have never seen a bridge constructed like this, one driver said.

“First of all the bridge is small and secondly you have to be very careful when approaching the bridge because the bridge and the road are not even.”

Another resident, who is a taxi driver added: “My vehicle is low and it’s very difficult for me to traverse the bridge because I’m scared of my vehicle being damaged.”

While some residents are voicing their concerns about the newly constructed bridge, some who traverse the “Fifth Bridge” are asking the relevant authorities to repair their bridge since it is now in a deplorable state.

One resident lamented “This Bridge was good good all the time. Is since the ‘Sixth Bridge’ was under reconstruction the vehicles were using this one, which caused it to deteriorate at a faster rate.”

Another resident said that the authorities need to replace all the wooden bridges in the community with concrete structures.