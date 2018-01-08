Former soldier accused of killing mother of ex-boyfriend listed for trial

Former Guyana Defence Force rank, Abiola Jacobs, who is accused of the January 31, 2014 murder of Donna Taylor, the mother of her ex-boyfriend, is listed to go on trial for the offence when the Demerara Criminal Assizes commences today.

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) published a list of cases for hearing at the High Court in Georgetown. Jacobs’ name was on that list at number 33.

Jacobs, 25, also known as “Abby” formerly of Agricola, East Bank Demerara was charged on February 6, 2014 for the capital offence. She was subject to a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

At the end of the PI, a prima facie case was made out against Jacobs, who was on September 9, 2014, committed to stand trial for the offence by then Chief Magistrate Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

During the PI, Jacobs was ordered by the court to stop all communication with the dead woman’s family.

This was after Police Prosecutor Bharrat Mangru informed the court that the woman had made contact with the deceased’s family via telephone and through letters.

Taylor, 55, was found at the back of her Lot 16-17 Public Road Agricola, East Bank Demerara home.

She was found with her hands bound behind her back, her throat was slit, and a piece of cloth was wrapped around her neck.

The mother of four was said to have been attacked in her bed and slain after she was dragged to her backyard.

The other occupant of the rented upper flat, Samantha Sabat, was subsequently found lying unconscious in the front yard. The British-based Sabat was a guest of the Taylors. She reportedly escaped by removing the panes from her bedroom window and jumping to the ground from the top flat of the two-storey structure.

Sabat, who had arrived three weeks ago from the United Kingdom, reportedly sustained a fractured arm and lacerations to her face and parts of her body. She was in Guyana to attend her father’s funeral.

A post mortem conducted showed that Taylor received blunt trauma to the head, as well as injuries to the neck and other parts of the body. Death was due to shock and haemorrhage.

The army rank, who was the paramour of one of Taylor’s sons, was apprehended after Sabat, who survived the attack, fingered her as one of the individuals who forced their way into the residence and launched an attack on them.