Flooded terminal at JFK causes more nightmares for Guyanese passengers

Several Guyanese passengers were yesterday among hundreds of Caribbean nationals affected by flight delays when a major water leak shut down international flights into Terminal 4 of the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, New York.

Officials ordered a partial evacuation of the terminal, the major arrival point for international travelers, according to a tweet from the airport. A ruptured water main was blamed for the leakage.

Caribbean Airlines, which services the New York/Guyana route, initially advised passengers that due to flooding in the customs area, all flights into JFK International Airport will be diverted to other airports for at least six hours. All Caribbean Airlines flights between Sunday and today were affected.

The water leak occurred at a bad time for the airport, which was jammed with frustrated travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled by the bitter cold that has gripped the East Coast. Passengers reported spending hours sitting on the tarmac before deplaning.

Luggage covered large sections of the airport floor as passengers waited for flights.

The temperature was around 15 degrees when the flooding started about 1:30 p.m. Video showed standing water in a large section of the terminal and water cascading down a wall in an arrival area.

Power went out in parts of Terminal 4. Conveyer belts stopped working on some luggage carousels and travelers were instructed to pick up their bags in another part of the terminal. The arrival area was cordoned off while employees swept water off the floor.

Around 3:30 p.m., the airport announced via Twitter that international flights into Terminal 4 had been shut down. Departures were not affected. JFK advised passengers to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

By about 5:30 p.m., 50 flights out of JFK had been canceled and about 200 delayed, according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking website.