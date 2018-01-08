EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Agricola storm back to beat Grove to retain title; Samatta Point/Kaneville end third

A double either side of play off the boot of the Most Promising Player, Seon Grant, pulled back defending champions Agricola Red Triangle after being a goal down against Grove Hi Tech and took them to victory in an energetic end to the second annual Ralph Green / East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League yesterday at the Grove Playfield, East Bank Demerara.

The players, eager for action since before the Christmas Holidays, were curtailed due to consistent rain during the festive season. But with a few days of sun in the New Year, the Grove Playfield became playable and the scene was set for the final of a tournament that had attracted eight Under-11 teams affiliated to the EBFA.

With the third place match between two first time clubs, Samatta Point/Kaneville and Diamond Upsetters not being played due to the no-show of Diamond Upsetters, Agricola Red Triangle – eager to exact revenge against Grove Hi Teach which had defeated them in the group stage 2-4, finally got the chance to show who is the best at this development level on the East Bank.

Such was the excitement of the players that Grove cantered into the lead mere seconds into the match through a Dwayne Cliffe goal that sent his teammates and Grove fans into a frenzy. Prior to this encounter, Grove had lost just a single game as compared to Agricola’s three losses in the round-robin segment of the league.

Grove was also the first team to qualify for the final four but it took some disciplined and determined play from Agricola to storm back the way they did in qualifying for the final four.

The same determination and tenacity displayed in bringing them through were the main factors in first equalising and then notching in the winner against Grove. Grove, which ended third in the inaugural tournament last year did not get the chance to celebrate for long as the league’s Most Promising Player, Seon Grant, who ended scored his fifth goal of the competition in the second minute of the match.

It was Agricola’s time to celebrate and that they did as they took control of proceedings. Both teams had some good moments in the fast paced match that remained even until the first half ended.

On resumption, the final 15 minutes had all the ingredients for a pulsating conclusion and like the first half commenced, so did the second. This time however it was the defending champions that took the lead when Seon Grant completed his double and sixth of the competition, one minute after resumption.

The goal saw the small band of Agricola supporters celebrating in style as they sensed that victory was in sight. Despite taking the lead however, Agricola had to stave off numerous offensive challenges from the Grove lads who never gave up hope of stitching in an equalising goal.

But that was not to be as the Agricola boys not only defended well but came close to increasing the advantage on a few occasions. However, no more goals were scored and Agricola celebrated their second championship triumph in as many years of the league.

Not only did they ink their name on the winning trophy after their 2016 title win over Craig Primary School but they walked away with two of the five individual awards. Most Promising Player which went to the outstanding Seon Grant (11 year-old) but the prestigious Most Valuable Player prize which went to the diminutive 10 year-old Jonathan Andries who was a tower of strength for the champions. Andries ended with seven (7) goals.

Grove which went one step better than their 2016 showing also took two of the five individual prizes which saw each player receive a trophy and one Back Pack. Grove ‘s Jamal Cordis (who will celebrate his 11th birthday later this month) ended as the Highest Goal Scorer with a total of ten (10) goals in 9 matches overall, while his teammate, 9 year-old Rayfield Hilliman who scored a single goal in the competition, was named the Most Disciplined Player of the league.

The other individual prize went to Joshua Dias of Diamond Upsetters who was named the Best Goalkeeper. Agricola’s Coach, Colin John was named Best Coach, while the top four teams were all presented with medals. Each player along with the Coaches were presented with a branded tee shirt earlier in the tournament which each club received a branded ball.

Solomon Austin of Herstelling Raiders FC ended with 8-goals, Daniel Bradford of Mocha Champs scored six (6), while Dwayne Cliffe of Grove had four (4). Kerry Boyce (female) of Mocha along with club-mate Jamal Harry, Jevon Plauck of Grove and Diamond United’s Ronaldo Adams all scored three (3) goals.