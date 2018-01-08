Disappearance of six-year-old…With no corpse found, is a confession enough to charge?

Having apparently lived with a guilty conscience for two years, a father of two finally broke his silence and led detectives to a dumpsite in Anna Regina, Essequibo where he claimed he buried his six-year-old son after slitting the child’s throat and draining his blood in a ditch.

But, after hours of digging, the cops found not a shred of evidence of a body. Investigators opined that Daniel Adolphus’ body might have been burnt to ashes, since the dumpsite is set alight almost daily to burn rice husk from the Caricom Rice Mill.

Now, the big question is—can the father of two, Junior Adolphus be charged with his son’s murder, having confessed to the crime?

Crime Chief, Paul Williams said ranks will be revisiting the scene to conduct another search.

He explained that the murder is still under investigation and once this case is completed and sent for legal advice, charges could be laid if recommended.

If this happens, it would almost certainly be the first such case in Guyana where someone is charged with murder without a body being presented.

Daniel Adolphus disappeared in December 2015, from the family’s Richmond, Essequibo Coast home, while in the care of his father.

Junior Adolphus had claimed that he awoke around midnight and found the television on, the door ajar, but young Daniel was nowhere to be seen.

Last month, the father of two reportedly started telling individuals that he had killed his six-year-old son.

Police ranks were then contacted and after an hour of interrogation, Junior Adolphus told them that he was asleep when “something” woke him in the middle of the night and told him to kill his son.

At the behest of the “something,” the man alleged that he slit his son’s throat and then took the body to the back of his home where he then drained the blood into a ditch. He then reportedly stuffed the body in a bag and dragged it to the dumpsite and buried his son.

The father claimed that he dug the hole with a piece of wood. Having buried the body, he returned home and cleaned the home then continued sleeping.

In April 2014, police arrested and charged him for attempting to slash his son’s throat.

He reportedly told the court that he was unwell and his nerves got the better of him. The Magistrate presiding over the case requested that he undergoes a medical evaluation. The matter was then dismissed.