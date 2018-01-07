Woman fraudster jailed in absence

A female Georgetown resident who decided to travel to Berbice and commit a series of frauds, using United States Currencies has been jailed in her absence.

The woman, Diane Chase, 35, a housewife of Lot 38 William Street Kitty, Georgetown, has been sentenced to a total of 12 months. The matter was tried before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s court.

She was accused of uttering counterfeit US$100 bills while making her purchase.

The case for the prosecution as presented by Corporal Rochell Mars was that on July 31, last at No. 30 Public Road, she bought a number of items including floral arrangements costing $3,000 from Alana Price.

She then paid with a US$100 note knowing that the money was counterfeit. She then collected $17,000 in Guyana Currency as change.

Price subsequently realised that the money was counterfeit and made a report at the Fort Wellington Police Station. On August 21, last, at Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, Chase, in company with two men ordered $3,000 worth in breakfast from Reana Nauth.

She then paid with US$100 currency knowingly that the money was counterfeit. The woman then collected $17,000 Guyana currency.

Nauth subsequently went to change the money at a dealer and was told the money was counterfeit. The matter was reported and the police acting quickly was able to nab the woman who was still in the area.

She was positively identified as the culprit on both occasions.

In court, she was subsequently granted bail, but did not return for her trial. She was found guilty and sentenced to six months on each charge. The sentences will run consecutively.