THE ROLE OF GNBS AS A STANDARDS BODY

A standards body or standards developing organisation (SDO) is any organisation whose primary activities are developing, coordinating, revising, amending, re-issuing, interpreting, or otherwise producing technical standards that are intended to address the needs of a relatively wide based of individuals or businesses.

Standards bodies can be private or public, national or international and are set up within a country to develop, promote or where necessary implement standards to regulate the quality of goods and services. Standards organisations are established in almost every country, worldwide.

The priority areas of interest for the development of standards depend entirely upon local conditions and stakeholder requirements. However, most National Standards Bodies are geared to develop technical standards to improve production and trade, ensure safety and protect consumers against health hazards and fraud in all aspects of life.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is the National Standards Body of Guyana. It was established under the Standards Act No. 11 of 1984 and its vision is to improve the quality of goods and services in Guyana by partnering with Government, Consumers and Industry, through the process of standardisation.

In an effort to fulfil its mandate, the Bureau executes the following critical work programmes that impact the various sectors: Standardisation (Standards Development), Consultancy, Training Services, Auditing Services, Product Certification, Laboratory Certification, Laboratory Services, Legal Metrology, Standards Compliance, Metrication, and Codex.

The Standards Act provides for the preparation and promotion of standards in relation to goods, services, procedures and practices falling under the purview of the Bureau. The aims and objectives of the Bureau include the:

Development of National Standards based on the needs of stakeholders.

Promotion of standards for the improvement of goods, services, processes and practices in Guyana.

Provision of Technical Assistance (Consultancy services) to industries desirous of implementing management systems.

Provision of verification, calibration and testing services in areas such as mass, length, volume, temperature and pressure to maintain traceability and accuracy of measurements.

With its Main Office in the Sophia Exhibition Centre, sub-offices in Regions 2, 3, 6 and 9, and a complement of about sixty trained and competent staff members, the GNBS provides a wide range of services to its stakeholders including, industry, regulators, and consumers. Services and standards are offered by the GNBS to improve product and service quality and to enable access to overseas markets.

As the National Standards Body, the Bureau has always engaged in a process of continual improvement to meet the needs of stakeholders. Through continued collaboration with other standards bodies worldwide, the GNBS will maintain its efforts to build the necessary capacity to offer the services needed to enhance the various sectors.

The GNBS takes this opportunity to wish all of Guyana, a prosperous 2018 and looks forward to every citizen embracing standards and quality in every aspect of life.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065 or 219-0069. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy