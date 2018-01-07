The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board….Diligently following a blueprint for sustainable development

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) continues to execute its mandate through the holistic and comprehensive management of pesticides and toxic chemicals in Guyana with key support at the national level.

According to Ministry of Agriculture, this continues to be realised through the monitoring of pesticides and toxic chemicals in a lifecycle approach. The Ministry notes that there was the registration and issuance of 1300 licenses to date, licensing of 192 vendors countrywide, confiscation of illegal pesticides and training and awareness programmes dedicated to educating citizens on pesticides and other chemicals.

It was stated that market surveys continue with the collection and analysis of over 150 samples for residue monitoring by the Pesticides Residues laboratory from various markets countrywide. The Ministry said that these results are indicators of pesticides use and practices in agricultural production. It was indicated that data analysis will highlight pesticides use in specific areas countrywide.

It was further outlined that the formulated laboratory continues to build capacity as it relates to the number of active ingredients that can be analysed with that number climbing to 21 for quality control of products.

Additionally, the expansion of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Laboratory (PTCL) is being undertaken to ensure that the laboratory meets all the requirements for accreditation. The Ministry said that the PTCCB aims to apply for accreditation once the relevant infrastructural works are completed.

This newspaper understands that Guyana also continues to benefit from international support in the area of chemicals management as the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) regional project continues to be implemented.

Guyana has since received training supporting the registration evaluation of pesticides and inspections and border control. The Ministry revealed that a national pesticide poisoning workshop will be conducted shortly which is facilitated by the Rotterdam Convention in collaboration with the FAO. In addition to this, Guyana at the recently concluded Conferences of the Parties of the Rotterdam, Stockholm and Basel Conventions committed to pursue chemicals management in an effort to achieving the sustainable development goals.

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board has also committed to continuing to build on the foundation of those ongoing initiatives in 2018 by strengthening it regulatory capacity, executing regulatory objectives and continued implementation and monitoring of regulatory requirements with respect to pesticides and toxic chemicals.

Guyana like many other countries identified the goal of “achieving by 2020, that chemicals are used and produced in ways that lead to the minimisation of significant adverse effects on human health and the environment”

With the aforementioned as its premise, the Ministry noted that the Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste is an important component of the Sustainable Development Goals. The PTCCB’s Budget 2018 also focuses on “green chemistry” of chemicals management in such a way that it impacts the livelihood of all people through protection of human health and environment. In view of this, and with prudent management over the years, the PTCCB has said that it will be able to financially sustain its Budget for 2018 and therefore no subvention was requested from the Ministry of Finance.

The PTCCB said that its Budget therefore encompasses sound chemicals management through a strengthened public awareness program targeting major groups such as government, non-government and the general public. The Board said that public awareness has been recognized as a core activity of the Board over the last five years as it continues to battle the incidences of misuse, abuse, intentional and unintentional poisonings.

The Board said that initiatives such as ‘Pesticides in the Spotlight” via newspaper, television and also community outreaches aim at ensuring dissemination of relevant public information. These programs the Board said, target all facets of society and address issues such as use, handling, storage and disposal of pesticides in all the regions in Guyana.

The Board said, “The promotion for increased use of bio-pesticides addresses issues such as the reduction of highly hazardous pesticides and lends to the green chemistry initiatives. Reduction in use of highly hazardous pesticides through promotion of alternatives will have a significant catalytic effect on reduction of risks to the environment and farmers, and improve food quality due to reduction in harmful pesticide residues.”

The Board also stated that it will expand on the initiative to promote proper storage of pesticides and will for the first time, utilise its education and examination process for pesticide vendors to ensure knowledge and correct information sharing to pesticide users/consumers.

The Members of the Board stated that major stakeholder groups targeted have highlighted the need for further training at the level of vendors and sales representatives who are also at the frontline of interaction with farmers providing information and advice on pesticides.

The PTCCB also stated that strengthening the legal framework and improving enforcement capacity is pivotal to the success of all planned activities. The PTCCB said too that in its 2018 budget, it seeks to further strengthen existing mechanisms in both these areas.

The Board emphasized as well that development of national capacity to safely manage and dispose of obsolete pesticide stockpiles requires the necessary legislative mechanism.

The Board said that it looks forward to this continued support in 2018 for the management of pesticides and toxic chemicals.