Regional Chairman calls for full investigation into bulldozer purchase

A caterpillar bulldozer that was proposed to be purchased in the 2017 Budget proposal at the Regional Democratic Council Region Six has been the centre of attention after it arrived at the RDC compound in an apparent ‘deteriorated’ state.

This was the observation by councillor, Zamal Hussain, during the statutory meeting on Thursday. Kaieteur News understands that $20 Million was proposed for the purchase of the equipment and was approved in 2017 National Budget. However, the purchase of the bulldozer which appears to be used is said to be not what was documented. The piece of machinery arrived at the RDC compound on Wednesday and showed signs that it was used. There was dirt on it; it was not ‘brand new’ as expected. The Regional Administration had made the recommendation to purchase the machinery to assist rice farmers.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, stated that the equipment appears to be a D3 Caterpillar Bulldozer that had D4 painted over the D3 sign on the machine. He added that from the way it looks, close to $6 Million will have to be spent on it, judging by the extent of deterioration and condition.

Meanwhile, the Regional Executive Officer, Kim Stephen – Williams has said that the machinery is not yet the property of the region and that the administration is currently awaiting registration to be handed over by the supplier.