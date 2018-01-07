Orphanage saga over, new owners move in

The saga over the ownership of the Berbice Anjuman Orphanage, situated at 30 Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice is finally over. The plaintiffs who were represented by Prominent Attorney at law Murseline Bacchus were finally being allowed to occupy the premises.

This was after a lengthy court battle between family members. The legal battle began in July 2013. The matter ended recently with Justice Navendra Singh, in the Berbice High Court, ruling in the plaintiff’s favour and ordering the defendants to vacate the premises.

The plaintiff, Abdool Jabor Rahim, sought and got judgment from the defendants, his brother, Abu Bakre Mandal, who was the occupant, and their father, Abdool Rahim.

The elder Abdool Rahim subsequently joined Abdool Jabor Rahim in seeking judgment for the property against Mandal but by then Mandal had evicted the elder Rahim from the property.

The defendants and his servants had initially refused to move forcing Attorney at law Bacchus to file contempt of court proceeding in the High Court.

The respondents had retained new legal counsel and attorney-at-law Tanya Warren Clements. After reappearing in court before Justice Navendra Singh, attorney Clements had asked for time to sort things out. Attorney Bacchus on behalf of his clients had agreed.

The occupants through Clements subsequently handed over the keys to attorney Bacchus in the Judge’s Chamber and vacated the premises

The contempt proceeding was withdrawn by the plaintiffs with the relevant permission of the court.

Justice Singh awarded judgment to the plaintiff who holds a valid lease of the property. He ordered that the purported transfer of the lease on July 15, 2013 be recalled revoked and cancelled. The judge also granted a permanent injunction restraining Mandal, his servants and or agents from entering and or remaining on the property.

He also ruled that if they neglect to obey the order, they will be liable to a process of execution for the purpose to compel them to obey same.