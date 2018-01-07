Keep dat man and shoot de daktah

Latest update January 7th, 2018 12:57 AM
Jan 07, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
2018 is still very new and people still mekking resolutions. Some people promising to stop womanizing like de Baccoo. Some promising to stop beating woman, like Jagdeo.
Dat is not de only promise Jagdeo mek; he promise to tun over a new leaf and dem boys seh ee got a big leaf wid two feg; he should tun dem over.
He is de first man who start giving away fake licences—remember de radios— and a lot of people following in ee footsteps. And Jagdeo is a daktah.
But a licence medical daktah give a man a prescription. Dem boys never see or hear anything like dat. De man guh to ee boss man yesterday morning and present de prescription. De boss had to call de Waterfalls boss man to find out how to deal wid something like dis.
De prescription seh de man must tek one shot of likker every day and if he feel he is not OK he can tek one mo’ shot.
De Waterfalls boss man tell de person to keep dat man employed and to shoot de daktah.
Wheh laugh deh, cry deh. Exxon declare another big oil find. Some people laughing and some bigging up demself and pumping up dem chest.
Some of dem happy so much dat when dem laugh water running out dem eye. De wise people, including dem boys she, you better cry fuh truth because de bigger de find is de bigger de tears.
Remember de e-mail wha Exxon boss man send to a Minister. It said, “Man this kind of exposure by de Waterfalls paper does happen after, not before.”
Dem boys seh de only way Exxon can talk to an official like dat is if dem wrap up tight like camoodie where only death can part dem.
Talk half and Soulja Bai should ask to see dat email. He gun know who done tek pay.
Jan 07, 2018Beat Scorpions by 2-wickets in 3 days Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by two wickets in three days of their eighth round match in the CWI Regional Digicel Four-Day Championship at Sabina...
Jan 07, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Jan 06, 2018
Jan 06, 2018
On June 10, 2015, a man by the name of Baytoram Ramharack published a letter on me in the Stabroek News. I quote the relevant... more
“I may have dropped out of school, but today I would go to lectures with lawyers and doctors and be recognised... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]