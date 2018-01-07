Keep dat man and shoot de daktah

2018 is still very new and people still mekking resolutions. Some people promising to stop womanizing like de Baccoo. Some promising to stop beating woman, like Jagdeo.

Dat is not de only promise Jagdeo mek; he promise to tun over a new leaf and dem boys seh ee got a big leaf wid two feg; he should tun dem over.

He is de first man who start giving away fake licences—remember de radios— and a lot of people following in ee footsteps. And Jagdeo is a daktah.

But a licence medical daktah give a man a prescription. Dem boys never see or hear anything like dat. De man guh to ee boss man yesterday morning and present de prescription. De boss had to call de Waterfalls boss man to find out how to deal wid something like dis.

De prescription seh de man must tek one shot of likker every day and if he feel he is not OK he can tek one mo’ shot.

De Waterfalls boss man tell de person to keep dat man employed and to shoot de daktah.

Wheh laugh deh, cry deh. Exxon declare another big oil find. Some people laughing and some bigging up demself and pumping up dem chest.

Some of dem happy so much dat when dem laugh water running out dem eye. De wise people, including dem boys she, you better cry fuh truth because de bigger de find is de bigger de tears.

Remember de e-mail wha Exxon boss man send to a Minister. It said, “Man this kind of exposure by de Waterfalls paper does happen after, not before.”

Dem boys seh de only way Exxon can talk to an official like dat is if dem wrap up tight like camoodie where only death can part dem.

Talk half and Soulja Bai should ask to see dat email. He gun know who done tek pay.