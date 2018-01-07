K/News staffer accuses cops of extortion… Rural Constable dismissed, other ranks transferred

-no charges laid because of death of complainant

Consequent to an article published criticising the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for not charging five ranks for allegedly extorting money from now dead Kaieteur News Staffer, Harry Brijmohan, even after charges were recommended eight months ago by Justice Cecil Kennard, Chairman of the Complaints Authority; the police, in a statement, announced that a Rural Constable implicated in the matter was dismissed several months ago.

According to the statement, “Additionally, no criminal charge was preferred against any of the police ranks on the basis that the complainant subsequently died but they were all removed from their substantive duties via transfer to another department of the Force. This is in keeping with the legal advice received.”

Kaieteur News had previously reported that charges were recommend for the five ranks

The incident happened on August, 17, 2016 at Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Brijmohan was stopped for riding without a helmet.

While the ranks had all denied stopping or seeing him, video footage of the incident—clearly showing the 27-year-old being stopped and his motorcycle placed at the back of a police vehicle–was presented to investigators at the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

According to reports, the five policemen demanded that Brijmohan pay them $5000 despite him agreeing for them to write him a ticket. They reportedly threatened that if he refused to pay, he would be dumped in the lockups for three days without anyone knowing his whereabouts.

Brijmohan died on November 18, 2016 in an accident at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

However, a source at OPR had indicated that even though Brijmohan passed away, the ranks can still be charged and placed before the court.

Giving details of the allegation before his passing, Brijmohan had indicated that the ranks searched him, demanded his documents, and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being one that required him being given a ticket.

He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.

”One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it,” Brijmohan had recounted. The Kaieteur News staffer was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he give them $5000. When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news, the Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation.

Before his untimely passing, Brijmohan had made contact with ranks investigating the case almost daily, but never got any positive response.