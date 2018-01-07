‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire Birth Anniversary Domino set for Jan.14

Latest update January 7th, 2018 12:57 AM
– All Seasons Racing Service on board
He has one of the most recognised faces within the domino fraternity and when he celebrates his 63rd Birth Anniversary on Sunday, January 14, the turnout of teams is anticipated to be large.
Senior Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire has organised a Domino Tournament to celebrate his birthday, at the New Turning Point Sports Bar.
Yesterday, during a simple presentation ceremony, All Seasons Racing Service representative Tiffany Johnson handed over a sum of money that represented sponsorship to Wiltshire, at the entity’s location on Robb Street.
According to Johnson, the sponsorship is to go towards the tournament and the Service was happy to be part of the event, adding that Wiltshire has been a long standing friend of Proprietor Raymond Ali.
Wiltshire in his remarks thanked the entity for its support adding that it will go a long way in making the tournament a success.
Over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $175,000 and the winner’s trophy, while second, third, fourth and fifth place finishers will take home $80,000, $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 along with trophies respectively.
Wiltshire said the tournament will run on a points system, while all the Guyana National Dominoes Federation rules will be in effect.
Most Valuable Player of the finals will receive $5,000, while the Best Female Player in the tournament will be given $10,000.
All prizes are guaranteed and the Organisers have stated that zero tolerance for indiscipline will also be in effect.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team.
There will be an after domino Oldies with Big P and Revolution One Man Band.
Bar-b-Cue will be on sale at a cost of $1,000.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Yhip’s Bakery, Sweet Point, Big Boss Trucking Service, Hopkinson Mining, Strikers DC, Dynasty Restaurant, N&H Car Rental, Tony’s Jewellery, Faye Joseph and Spartans.
