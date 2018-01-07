International restaurant and bar opens in Linden

Tropical Reflection Restaurant and Bar has finally opened its doors after months of various hiccups. The Restaurant and Bar is located at 5 Industrial Area, popularly known as ‘The Five Corner’.

According to the Manager, Hilton Lyle (Jnr), the service offered is round the clock because it caters for not only the residents of Linden but for those coming out of the interior. He said that he wants it to be the hub for everyone travelling in and out of Linden.

Young Lyle said that he has implemented international standards because not only does Linden need one but anyone else who may want to start one of its kind will have to up the ante.

“We have a Jamaican cook who has 23 years’ experience and has a thrilling passion for cooking; if he is not cooking, he is upset. We don’t want meals that you can get on the market, even though we also have Creole food. There is a difference in preparation and service.”

Lyle claimed that there were minor challenges, which they overcame. But there is still one major challenge he hopes that it will be resolved in the near future, which lies with the Mayor and Town Council; they refused to give permission to clean the plot of land nearby.

“We don’t want it, we just want to make a parking lot so vehicles can park and not obstruct traffic and prevent the big trucks from going on the Highway at nights.

“It is because the trucks have nowhere to park and to have a proper meal at nights, they hurry down the highway. But if they can come have a meal and park for the night, then drivers will be well rested and can go in the morning.” Lyle also said that bathroom services are also provided.

When asked how the 2 o’clock curfew will affect his 24-hour service; he said it will not. “I don’t think it is for restaurants. I will close the bar at two and just the grill will be opened so that passengers coming from Lethem, Madhia, Kwakwani and Aroaima can stop and have a cup of hot coffee, tea, milo or a complete breakfast.

“We offer a free meal to all drivers of minibuses plying those routes and it will encourage other passengers to buy.”

Lyle said he is prepared to have his staff trained in Customer Service and although the response from the Linden community is great he has received a lot of compliments and also a lot of constructive criticisms. But it is all good because he can take his business to another level.

Other Businesses managed by the Lyle family are Foreign Links Auto Spares & Accessories at the Linden-Georgetown Bus Park and Foreign Links Motor Sport at 210 Mora Street, Mackenzie Linden.