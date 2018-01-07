CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars roar to fourth consecutive title with 2 rounds to go

Beat Scorpions by 2-wickets in 3 days

Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by two wickets in three days of their eighth round match in the CWI Regional Digicel Four-Day Championship at Sabina Park yesterday to widen their lead and put themselves in an unassailable position to take their eleventh Regional First-Class and fourth in a row with two matches still to play.

Set 136 to win after bowing out the hosts, who resumed the penultimate day on 167-5, for 212 the South American Franchise struggled to 136-8 in the final session to registered their sixth win in eight matches after playing to a draw against the Leewards in St Kitts and producing the first ever Tie in Regional First-Class Cricket against the Windwards at Providence.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbed 4-39, while Kemo Paul had 2-33 as the Scorpions lost their last four wickets for 20 once Guyanese Fudadin departed at 192-6.

The left-handed Fudadin, who played three Tests, failed to covert his 22nd half-century into a seventh ton when he was trapped LBW by Bajan left-arm seamer Raymon Rifer for 70. Fudadin, who began the day on 61, reached the boundary seven times in 192-ball innings.

When the Jaguars began their reply Chanderpaul Hemraj began in a hurry and reached the boundary twice, while clearing it three times but once against failed to build on a good start and was removed by Pacer Dervel Green for a 53-ball 40 at 48-2.

This was after Vishual Singh who struggled for 25 balls for his three runs was sent packing by Reynard Leveridge at 21-1.

Debut Akshaya Persaud followed-up his first innings duck with a 25-ball seven before he bowled by Damion Jacobs at 64-3. Skipper Leon Johnson reached the boundary twice in his 16, but socked up 59 dot balls before he was removed by John Campbell at 72-4.

Anthony Bramble (3), Reifer (6) and Paul (21) were dismissed by Skipper Nikita Miller as the Jaguars slumped to 114-7 with Shiv Chanderpaul who was again last out off Miller for a painstaking 16 from 83 balls, at the other end.

Chanderpaul demise left the Jaguars on 123-8 and the Guyanese Franchise in danger of being bowled out, but Veerasammy Permaul (10) and Motie (6) saw their to victory. Miller had 4-64.

The Jaguars travel to Barbados to face the hosts from Thursday in their next match before returning home to battle the Red Force at Providence in their final game.

In Barbados: Persistent rain in Barbados forced the abandonment of day three of the eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship between Barbados Pride and Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday.

A low level trough in the area dumped moderate to heavy rain across the island throughout the day, soaking the outfield at Kensington Oval and keeping players off the park.

Umpires finally called play off at 3 pm, just following the scheduled tea break.

Volcanoes will resume today’s final day on 241 for six in pursuit of the hosts’ first innings of 316.

In Trinidad, Leeward Islands Hurricanes defeated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by one wicket on the third day of their eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Queen’s Park Oval here yesterday.

Scores: RED FORCE 221 (Tion Webster 38, Jeremy Solozano 37, Khary Pierre 29, Denesh Ramdin 26; Jeremiah Louis 4-45, Sheno Berridge 4-72) and 162 (Amir Jangoo 38, Denesh Ramdin 28; Sheno Berridge 4-40, Chaim Holder 2-19, Mervin Mathew 2-27, Jeremiah Louis 2-49).

HURRICANES 163 (Akeem Saunders 49, Jahmar Hamilton 28, Mervin Mathew 22 not out; Imran Khan 5-25, Pierre 2-26) and 226 for nine (Devon Thomas 65, Kieran Powell 41, Akeem Saunders 38, Jason Campbell 30 not out; Imran Khan 5-87, Anderson Phillip 2-23).

Scoreboard: Jaguars vs Scorpions

SCORPIONS 2nd Innings

(O/N 167 for five)

J Campbell c Paul b Motie 62

A Fudadin lbw b Reifer 70

J Blackwood run out 9

B King b Motie 0

P Palmer run out 10

F Allen b Permaul 4

+A Thomas b Paul 36

D Green c Johnson b Motie 0

*N Miller not out 4

D Jacobs c Persaud b Motie 0

R Leveridge lbw b Paul 0

Extras (b5, lb4, nb8) 17

TOTAL (all out, 80.5 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-112, 2-127, 3-133,

4-149, 5-153, 6-192, 7-193, 8-197, 9-212, 10-212.

Bowling: Paul 13.5-3-33-2, Joseph 3-0-27-0,

Reifer 13-4-26-1, Johnson 2-0-16-0,

Permaul 23-3-62-1, Motie 26-9-39-4.

JAGUARS 2nd Innings (target: 136 runs)

C Hemraj c wkp Thomas b Green 40

V Singh lbw b Leveridge 3

*L Johnson c King b Campbell 16

A Persaud b Jacobs 7

S Chanderpaul c Allen b Miller 16

+A Bramble c wkp Thomas b Miller 3

R Reifer lbw b Miller 6

K Paul st Thomas b Miller 21

V Permaul not out 10

G Motie not out 6

Extras (b7, lb1) 8

TOTAL (8 wkts, 58.3 overs) 136

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-48, 3-64, 4-72, 5-76, 6-84, 7-114, 8-123.

Bowing: Leveridge 8-3-7-1, Miller 19-7-64-4,

Campbell 20.3-6-37-1, Green 4-2-6-1, Jacobs 7-1-14-1.

Result: Jaguars won by two wickets.

Toss: Jaguars.

Umpires: J Williams, J Blades.