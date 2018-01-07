City introduces $200 fee for garbage collection

– to acquire two garbage trucks

The two solid waste contractors, who resumed their services only yesterday, can ‘hopefully’ look forward to their bills being paid on time.

The Council, on Friday, announced that the residents will be expected to pay a fee ranging from $100 to $200 for the collection of their garbage.

This announcement was made yesterday at City Hall, by Town Clerk, Royston King, following the recommendation of the decision by the Finance Committee and approval, some time last year.

“…We cannot run the City on general rates of assessed rental values of properties done 20 years ago. All property owners must be given the opportunity to pay their fair share of rates to the City.”

In addition to that announcement, it was also announced that the Council is seeking to acquire its own garbage trucks before the first half of this year.

In explaining the fees that will be attached to garbage collection, he noted that the initiative is still in discussion mode. It is however expected to become effective by February.

King found it necessary to clarify that the $200 fee will be paid by home owners and is actually just a fraction of the actual cost that is attached for the disposal and collection of garbage per barrel.

“The real cost to collect one barrel of garbage is about $600,” he said.

The Town Clerk acknowledged that there are a few businesses around the City that are paying for their garbage to be collected, however this will now be imposed to all businesses.

King said that he is in the process of writing officially to the Council to opine that a “special fee” must be attached to the collection of industrial waste.

He said, “This is important because those who harm our natural environment must adequately compensate the local communities in which they operate whose health and well-being they put at risk.”

When questions were raised about how these fees will be paid, King responded, “They (homeowners) will be required to bring that money to City Hall. They will receive an official receipt. We are still working out the modalities to ensure that all homeowners take the opportunity to pay…”

He continued, “The Council has indicated that it is moving, as it must do, to build its capacity.” City Hall will purchase two garbage trucks which will be used around the city, he added.

An estimated $70 million is expected to be spent on the trucks and related equipment, from the $200 million that was allocated to the Council by the Government, King asserted.

This year, according to him, will see special emphasis being placed on training of its mechanical and technical staff, to be able to maintain the trucks that are expected to be purchased during the first half of 2018.