CH&PA to deal with applications for house lots from 1991 – 2009

The Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) is expected to deal with house lot applications dating back to 1991 and reaching 2009.

Officials attached to CH&PA have explained that as part of their plans for this year, the agency is continuing to address the low occupancy rate of lands which were already allocated during those periods.

During a recent Press Conference, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, detailed the plight facing the Housing Department.

According to the Minister, the CH&PA has found that approximately 80 percent of the land already distributed remains unoccupied.

Bulkan explained that based on their evaluation of house lot allocations dating back to 2000, the Housing Department has taken steps to offer applicants house lots with already constructed unit, hence disposing of the problem lack of funds to construct which may be the problem with many potential homeowners.

According to statistics provided by the Minister, between 2000 and 2015, approximately 66,000 house lots allocated, some 28,000 or 40 percent remains unoccupied.

During 2011 and 2015, 38 new schemes were developed. These made available 20,000 house lots; over 80 percent of those lots remaining unoccupied.

Taking these figures into consideration, Bulkan said that the Department has taken steps to provide housing to citizens opposed to just house lots.

This move, the Minister believes, will allow for immediate occupancy of the plots allocated. Minister Bulkan also reassured that Government is committed to ensuring infrastructural developments of the Housing Development Projects.

Last year, the Housing Department recorded 4,927 interviews conducted but only issued 1,131 house lots with Region Four accounting for the majority of 3,122 interviews and 513 allocations.

During last year, work also commenced on the first batch of duplexes, in Onderneeming, Essequibo; Onderneeming, (WBD), Perseverance, EBD and Hope Experiment, (WCB).

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) also strengthened its planning function with respect to settlement development and land use control and management, and is deepening its collaboration with officers in the land development and upgrading process.

The policy for the housing sector has been redirected with the focus being on providing affordable housing solutions to low-income earners, State employees and youths in communities outfitted with recreational, educational and sports facilities; in addition to basic infrastructure services such as electricity, telephones, roads, solid waste disposal and pure water supply.

Additionally, initiatives were undertaken to strengthen the CH&PA’s Planning Function, public relations and awareness, hosting of national planning forum.

An action plan for implementation of an improved planning framework was also completed.