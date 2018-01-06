Repsol, CGX major sponsors for Guyana’s petroleum summit next month

Spanish Company Repsol Exploración Guyana, S.A. and Canadian company, CGX Energy Inc., have signed on to the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX 2018) – as Gold Sponsors, weeks following ExxonMobil’s coming on board the event as its strategic partner.

According to a joint statement of the Ministry of Natural Resources, GIPEX 2018 and the Guyana Office For Investment (GO-Invest), the event will be held from February 7 to 9 at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel.

Hosted by the ministry, the lead organizing partner is GO-Invest. Valiant Business Media out of the United Kingdom is working along in organizing the event.

The event aims to present investors with options to explore the huge hydrocarbon potential of Guyana and will provide a networking platform for existing petroleum companies, service providers, equipment companies and investors.

“GIPEX 2018 will also provide a space for researchers/scientists and academics to share their work while the participants from industry can promote their products. Further, the event will lay the foundation for establishing a dynamic relationship between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Private Sector with full co-operation from other Government Departments, all working to make Guyana a favourable and pro-business destination,” the statement said.

Professor Suresh Narine, Chairman and Executive Director (Guyana), CGX Energy, said: “CGX Energy is delighted to be a Gold Sponsor of GIPEX 2018. We congratulate the Government of Guyana in taking this initiative, which will only serve to strengthen Guyana as an emerging world-class basin for petroleum exploration and production.”

He said that the event will also provide an opportunity for local companies and institutions to be showcased and to interact with their international counterparts – an essential step towards Guyanese individuals, institutions and businesses participating in this emerging industry.

“CGX Energy is proud to play a role in this effort, by not only being a sponsor, but also by donating booth space to the University of Guyana, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and several Indigenous organizations, so that they can participate fully in the event.”

CGX said that as a long-standing exploration company in the Guyana basin, it is firmly focused on expanding the basin’s economic promise by continuing our exploration of the Corentyne, Demerara and Berbice Blocks.

“As an early investor in deep water port infrastructure in Guyana, we are also focused on continuing to play our groundbreaking role in the expanding petroleum opportunity for all Guyanese.”

Ryan Ramjit, Country Exploration Manager Guyana and Eastern Caribbean, Repsol Exploración Guyana S.A., stressed that: “Repsol Exploración Guyana, S.A. has had exploration interests in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the past 20 years. We remain committed to success in oil and gas exploration in Guyana and are pleased to be a gold sponsor.”

Repsol said that the increased demand for space at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit is a sign of growing global interest in Guyana as an upcoming oil and gas player.

Shariq AbdulHai, Managing Director at Valiant Business Media, said his company welcomes Repsol Exploración Guyana, S.A. and CGX Energy Inc. as Gold Sponsors in GIPEX 2018.

“Both Repsol and CGX Energy are important stakeholders in the petroleum sector of Guyana and should further help us provide useful information to the people of Guyana through the Convention. We are looking to confirm a number of more international and local businesses who would set up booths in the exhibition area of the Convention. [Repsol’s and CGX’s] presence in the event should also provide an opportunity for Guyanese businesses to meet and discuss the ways of getting involved with the sector,” said AbdulHai.