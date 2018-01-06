New fume cupboard for CPCE

Over the last few months, several meaningful improvements have been made at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). These include the acquisition of a fume cupboard, the increased supply of water to the dormitories, the provision of meals to non-resident students and the implementation of a Pastoral Care initiative.

The fume cupboard was acquired through funding that was given to the institution by President David Granger back in 2016. This is the first time during the stint of the current Principal of the CPCE, Ms. Viola Rowe, that the institution was able to procure a fume cupboard.

The purpose of the cupboard is to capture all the chemical fumes that are toxic within the science laboratories. This will ensure the safety of the students while they are using the laboratory facilities. The CPCE has three laboratories and steps are being taken to acquire two more fume cupboards to properly outfit the remaining laboratories.

In addition to this success story, the CPCE, having listened to the concerns of its students, has improved the volume of water that serves the dormitories. The need for additional water being supplied to the dormitories was raised at a fact-finding session held with President Granger and Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry.

Previously, only 2000 gallons of water was available to the dormitories which house roughly 250 students. However, the institution can now supply 8000 gallons of water to the dormitories. During the session, students also raised issues related to dormitory facilities.

The dormitories have been repainted, with 80 per cent of the work completed. Work was also done inside of the dormitories in the form of servicing and replacing windows so as to improve living conditions, among other necessary repairs.

Moreover, the CPCE’s Student Development Centre has implemented the Pastoral Care Initiative. This programme was introduced in December 2015. The students are afforded a one on one interaction with lecturers and volunteers to discuss whatever issues each student may want to ventilate, whether it be academic or personal, so that they can receive help.

This initiative is being executed with the understanding that the institution, including administrative and academic staff, cannot appear nor operate in a mechanical manner by not acknowledging that hundreds of students may need additional support.

This is being promoted with an individualistic approach, since all students cannot be helped with a ‘one size fits all’ tactic.