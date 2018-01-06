MP told not to return to Parliament

Opposition Member of Parliament, Juan Edghill, has been served with a letter from the Parliament Office, indicating that he is suspended from attending next Wednesday’s sitting.

Edghill was suspended without pay after he disobeyed Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland to leave the Chamber during the considerations of the estimates for the 2018 national budget on December 11, last.

The following day, Edghill was suspended for four consecutive sittings when the House voted in favour of a Motion from Government Chief Whip, Amna Ally.

In Edghill’s estimation, the suspension expired on December 15. However, a letter delivered from the Parliament Office on Thursday informed him that his suspension includes next week’s sitting.

In the first letter to Edghill, Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, indicated that Edghill is not entitled to attend sittings of the National Assembly or meetings of Parliamentary Committees, or enter the precincts of the National Assembly “until the termination of your suspension.”

The letter, copied to the Speaker and finance officials, made it clear that the MP during his suspension will not be paid salary and allowances; he is also not entitled to some of the other benefits as other members of the National Assembly.

“Further, you are not entitled to lodge questions or submit notices of motions during your suspension from the service of the assembly.”

The letter was copied to the Accounting Officer of Parliament Office to cease the payment of the salary and allowances until the termination of the suspension.

During the start of the considerations of the budget estimates, Edghill clashed with Dr. Barton over the need to extend time for questions. The Speaker insisted that based on an agreement, the allotted time was fixed.

Edghill, after refusing to sit, was deemed out of order, and moves were made to eject him from the chambers. He refused and the police were eventually summoned. However, Opposition members refused to allow the police to remove him. They formed a ring around him. After the ensuing confusion between police and the Opposition members, the day’s proceedings were suspended.

Edghill was stopped from entering the Parliament building the following day and was later escorted to the Brickdam Police Station when he tried to enter the compound.

Following the incident, the Speaker reminded that members are present in the National Assembly at the behest of the people who considered them worthy of the title ‘leader’.

The Speaker noted that Members took an oath to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the People of Guyana, to faithfully execute the office of Member of the National Assembly without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and to honour, uphold and preserve the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana’.

Dr. Scotland noted that over the past weeks of 2017, some unusual conduct has been demonstrated by some Members of Parliament.