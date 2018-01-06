Hustler Pool competition on at GMSRC tomorrow $100,000 & Trophy Stall Trophy up for grab by Champion

Former National U-17 Cricketer Ricardo Devers will hold a best two of three knock-out 8-ball straight Pool competition at Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) on Albert Street, Thomas Lands tomorrow from 14:00hrs.

The competition is open to anyone and female Pool players are being encouraged to enter. Food and beverages will be on sale so just come with your Pools Cue and see who has ‘got the balls’ to win the first prize of $100,000 and a Trophy.

Nauth Motor Spars has sponsored the $100,000, while the Trophy Stall has sponsored the Champion Trophy.

The second prize is a one- day trip for two on Essequibo River with five stops (Sloth Island, Fort Island, Bartica, Baracara Falls & Saxcacalli Beach) with Lunch, return Transportation and Sloth spotting. The runner up will also walk away with a Trophy and second prize is sponsored by Vnet Communications.

The Third prize is a Trophy and bottle of Absolute from Nicky’s Natural Fruit Juice, while one lucky person can win a Pool cue and case by buying a Raffle ticket sponsored by West Indian Sports Complex.

Some of the Nation’s top Pools players have already confirmed participation and registration, which cost $5,000, can be done by calling telephone number 670-5977 or can be done from 13:30hrs at the venue.