Dem boys got serious travel plans

This life is a funny thing. People does go to places that everybody hear about but, some without even going does talk bout how this place stay and how dem ain’t like it.

Dem boys travel all over de place. One of dem never been in Kahoots. And that is because he couldn’t go there alone. Dem boys find out that you have to be in Kahoots with someone.

Another place dem boys never been to was in Cognito. Nobody don’t recognize you deh. Is as if people does seh, you deh pun you own.

Dem boys been in Sane. Wheh dem hear dem people does pick up wood and look fuh any politician fuh beat. In Sane don’t have no airport; you have to be driven there.

Dem boys mek several trips. Jagdeo mek dem go deh, Ramotar send dem outside that same airport and now Soulja Bai got dem firmly in Sane. He and all in Sane. He invite dem reporters to sport wid him Sunday and then he don’t know is which Sunday.

De last couple Sunday reporters driving past he house to see if anything going on. That is wha led dem boys to believe that Soulja Bai in Sane and he got a whole country wid him.

Dem boys want to go to Conclusions, but don’t know how to jump, and that is de only way you can get to Conclusion. Dem boys not physically fit.

Old Year’s night dem been in Doubt. That is a sad place to go.

One of dem boys favourite places to be is in Suspense! Jagdeo in Suspense. SOCU and SARA got de rest of de country in Suspense.

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai stay in Sane fuh de media brunch.