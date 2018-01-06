CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships round up: Fudadin hits unbeaten 61 for Scorpions, but Shiv’s fifty puts Jaguars in control

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Half-centuries from left-handed openers John Campbell and Assad Fudadin led a Jamaica Scorpions fight-back but a clatter of wickets late in the day left leaders Guyana Jaguars firmly in control of their eighth round contest in the Regional Four-Day Championship here Friday.

Trailing by 77 runs on first innings, Scorpions ended the second day at Sabina Park on 167 for five – just 90 runs ahead.

They made an excellent start to their second innings as Campbell stroked 62 and Fudadin, 61 not out, in a fine first wicket stand of 112.

Campbell was his usual aggressive self, stroking nine boundaries in a 68-ball innings, while 32-year-old Guyanese Fudadin proved the anchor for Scorpions against his old team, and has so far faced 155 balls and counted six fours.

However, once Campbell became the first of left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie’s two wickets, the innings fell apart with five wickets tumbling for 41 runs. Motie has been the best bowler with two for 21.

Earlier, veteran former West Indies batsman Shiv Chanderpaul completed his 142nd first class half-century as Jaguars, resuming from their overnight 75 for three, were dismissed in their first innings for 183.

The left-hander Chanderpaul made exactly 50 off 129 balls with three fours but received little support. He extended his overnight fourth wicket stand with Vishaul Singh (19) to 39 before the last seven wickets tumbled for 81 runs.

Chanderpaul hit three fours from 129 balls but only Chanderpaul Hemraj, who fell for 47 on the opening day, reached 20 after Vishaul Singh, not out on 10 at the end of day one, just added nine before he was removed by Reynard Leveridge at 102.

Chanderpaul was fast running out of partners as he found him in an all too familiar position after adding 41 with Gudakesh Motie for the ninth wicket to take the score from 139-8 when Veerasammy Permaul (7) was bowled by Damian Jacobs before Chanderpaul was last out, LBW to left-arm spinner Nikita Miller as Guyana fell for 183.

Left-arm spinner and Captain Nikita Miller picked up four for 30, while seamer Derval Green ended with three for 39.

In Barbados, half-centuries from Kaveem Hodge and Roland Cato led Windwards Volcanoes, but fast bowler Kemar Roach kept Barbados Pride in the hunt in their Regional 4-Day Championship clash yesterday.

Hodge top scored with 63 while Cato made 56 before Roach grabbed 3-45 including the prized scalp of Devon Smith as Volcanoes reached 241 for six, replying to Barbados Pride’s first innings total of 316, on the second day of their eighth-round match at Kensington Oval.

Kyle Mayers was not out on 30 and Shane Shillingford was not out on seven after Hodge and Cato shared in a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket after joining forces on 96-3.

Hodge batted for 157 minutes, faced 137 balls and hit six fours while Cato batted for 154 minutes, faced116 balls and struck eight fours.

Earlier, Smith, whose 873 runs is the highest aggregate for the season, and regular opening partner Tyron Theophile, the Volcanoes’ captain, appeared to be giving their side a solid start before Smith was bowled by Roach for 26, leaving him one short of the 900-run mark.

Pride – second in the table on 75.2 points before the match – have so far gained three batting points, two bowling points and 0.8 pace bowling points. Volcanoes – last on 52.2 points entering the match – have so far earned three bowling points plus one pace bowling points and one batting point.

In Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, leading Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 58 on first innings, were 143 for eight in their second innings at the close on the second day at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Scores: RED FORCE 221 (Tion Webster 38, Jeremy Solozano 37, Khary Pierre 29, Denesh Ramdin 26; Jeremiah Louis 4-45, Sheno Berridge 4-72) and 143 for eight (Amir Jangoo 38, Denesh Ramdin 28; Sheno Berridge 3-34, Chaim Holder 2-19, Jeremiah Louis 2-41).

HURRICANES 163 (Akeem Saunders 49, Jahmar Hamilton 28, Mervin Mathew 22 not out; Imran Khan 5-25, Khary Pierre 2-26).

Scoreboard Jaguars vs Scorpions

SCORPIONS 1st Innings 106

JAGUARS 1st Innings

(overnight 75 for three)

C Hemraj c Green b Miller 47

A Persaud lbw b Leveridge 0

*L Johnson c Palmer b Green 13

V Singh c Allen b Leveridge 19

S Chanderpaul lbw b Miller 50

+A Bramble c Miller b Green 10

R Reifer lbw b Green 0

K Paul c Blackwood b Miller 1

V Permaul b Jacobs 7

G Motie c Leveridge b Miller 13

K Joseph not out 0

Extras (b10, lb11, w1, nb1) 23

TOTAL (all out, 59.5 overs) 183

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-57, 3-63, 4-102,

5-122, 6-122, 7-123, 8-139, 9-180, 10-183.

Bowling: Green 14-3-39-3, Leveridge 12-1-42-2,

Blackwood 2-0-8-0, Miller 14.5-3-30-4,

Campbell 7-1-10-0, Jacobs 10-1-33-1.

SCORPIONS 2nd Innings

J Campbell c Paul b Motie 62

A Fudadin not out 61

J Blackwood run out 9

B King b Motie 0

P Palmer run out 10

F Allen b Permaul 4

A Thomas not out 9

Extras (b1, lb4, nb7) 12

TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 167

Fall of wickets: 1-112, 2-127, 3-133, 4-149, 5-153.

Bowling: Paul 10-1-31-0, Joseph 3-0-27-0, Reifer 6-1-22-0,

Johnson 2-0-16-0, Permaul 18-3-45-1, Motie 11-4-21-2.

Position: Scorpions lead by 90 runs.

Toss: Jaguars.

Umpires: J Williams, J Blades