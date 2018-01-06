Cocaine, millions$$ seized in multi-region drug operation

Latest update January 6th, 2018 12:59 AM
It appears that the authorities have dismantled a major drug smuggling ring.
A four-day operation involving several security agencies has resulted in the arrests of 10 persons, and the seizure of cocaine, cash and a car.
The operations spanned three different regions which saw arrests of not only Guyanese, but Colombians and a Venezuelan.
According to the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), the joint law enforcement counter-narcotics operation involved the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), GDF Coast Guard and Guyana Police Force. It was conducted between January 1 and 4, 2018.
NANA said that the three locations raided included a residence at Barrow Avenue, Republic Park; a residence in the Pomeroon River and a camp located a short distance north-east of the Moruca River mouth.
Four of the persons were Colombians; one from Venezuela and five were Guyanese. A female was among those detained.
Among the items seized were a Toyota Axio car; three speed boats with engines; 15 cell phones, 11 kilos of coke and a large amount of cash.
The cash included US$87,134 ($17.8M); over 1M Venezuelan Bolivar; Colombian peso totaling $201,000; 7,362 in Brazilian Real along with $82,820 in local currency.
According to NANA, the operation commenced at 05:45hours on January 1st 2018 and concluded at 19:00 hours on Thursday.
NANA said that the 10 persons arrested remain in custody.
“Investigations of the narcotic operations conducted at all three locations raided are continuing.”
