Upgrades to Herstelling Main Access Road underway

Herstelling residents will soon be traversing on an asphalt road as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure began upgrades to the community’s main access road.

The Ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) has commenced its 2018 work programme in the community, with the construction of an asphaltic concrete road, designed to last for several years, a Government statement said.

Foreman of the SPU, Marlon McRae, explained that due to the inclement weather, works were postponed. He noted that the road was in a deplorable condition and it is the aim of the Ministry to bring relief to the residents in the community.

“We were to come here two weeks ago but because of the weather we could not… but we are here now. We’re scarifying, putting about four-inch crusher run and will do asphalt concrete,” Mc Rae explained.

According to the residents, for over 10 years the road was not rehabilitated. Rafman Mohamed, a resident for 16 years, told DPI, “We were suffering a lot on this road here for many years. We had gotten a road but not a proper road, when it rains it’s like you riding a wave in the river up and down. The NDC wrote a letter to the Minister and we’re thankful they accepted. It is a new year and we have a new road.”

Joseph Bridgewater, who is new to the community, expressed gratitude for the rehabilitation exercise.

“When this road is finished, more people will come to build houses here. This is one of the reasons why people are not building their houses here because of the access road, I am very happy the road is being completed,” he said.

When completed, the road will be equipped with safety features such as road markings, pedestrian crossings, and reflectors. The upgrade exercise should be completed by the end of the week.

This year, the SPU budgetary provision has increased to $1.5B, from $1.3B in 2017. The sum will be used for the continuation of the SPU’s maintenance programme which will ensure that proper maintenance systems are in place when roads are constructed or rehabilitated.