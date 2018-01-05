Turkeyen Station rape ‘victim’ claims…Policewoman from Sexual Offences Unit was present when ‘hush money’ offered

Police are to check the footage of security cameras at the Georgetown Public Hospital amid reports that relatives of two policemen accused of rape met the victim there to offer her money.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to verify whether a policewoman seconded to the Force’s Sexual Offences Unit was present when the offer of $40,000 was made to drop the matter.

During a confrontation yesterday between the alleged victim and the policewoman, the ‘victim’ again alleged that the policewoman was present.

The policewoman has repeatedly denied that this is so.

Explaining the seriousness of the allegation, a senior police official told Kaieteur News that if the rank was indeed a witness, she should have either arrested the relatives or sought help to have them detained.

The official said that investigators will have to seek permission from personnel at the GPHC to look at the security footage. The development comes even as police completed their investigations into the alleged rape and submitted a report yesterday to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The accused ranks remain under close arrest.

The woman alleged that the two lawmen raped her inside the Turkeyen Police Station around 01:00 hr on New Year’s Day when she went to make a report against her boyfriend.

The ranks, however, are claiming that they negotiated to give the woman $10,000 each to have sex with them. The ‘business’ was reportedly to have been consummated in a room in the upper flat of the station.

The ranks alleged that after they failed to pay her, the woman went downstairs and screamed ‘rape’.

According to a police source, the woman alleged that she visited the station after her boyfriend threatened to kill her.

Another source claims that the woman had reported that an individual in her neighbourhood had thrown lighted squibs at her children. She claimed that while giving a statement, she asked one of the ranks to use the washroom.

“She said that one rank went with her to show her where the washroom was, when his colleague joined them and both men raped her,” a source said. However, there are reports that when the woman went to the station, she was highly intoxicated and had started stripping her clothes.

This reportedly caught the ranks’ attention and they started talking with the woman and subsequently bargained for sex. At the time of the incident, the rank in charge was in his office, while others were on patrol.