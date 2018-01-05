Same kakishness continue under Soulja Bai nose

Very little has changed since de coalition Govt come to power. As soon as dem go in office dem rent a ton of buildings belonging to dem friends and family.

Dem rent a bottom house bond fuh store drugs but dem never use it and pay money like peas to Larry. Dem boys believe a big kickback pass.

Jagdeo use to do de same thing.

When Rob de Earth been in power he control de GGMC and he didn’t play fuh give away and tek fuh he family and he friends.

Now is no different. Dem dis giving away de same way how Rob de Earth use to give away gold mining claims.

Just de odda day one of dem friends who is a Director pun de GGMC Board tek 12,000 acre in claims fuh heself when de ordinary gold miner can’t even a mere 12 feet fuh he and he family.

Look at City Hall. Dem boys seh it running de same way like when de Pee Pee Pee was in power.

De place use to smell stink; de same thing happening now. Garbage truck stop wuk and garbage pile up. Workers not getting pay because de Town Clown and de Clown Clerk tekking de money and spending it travelling all over de world.

Is de same thing Jagdeo use to do wid de poor people tax dollars till he get tun back in mid-air going to Kuwait. He did not get invitation and showing up all over de place.

De Kuwaiti President send a message and tell dem boys he was waiting fuh Jagdeo try dat wid him. Dem boys hope and pray Soulja Bai don’t get such a treatment. De world getting hard and plenty of dem Head- of-State crying out. Dem don’t have entertainment money especially fuh dem poor ass leaders.

Talk half and wonder if Guyana would ever see proppa change.