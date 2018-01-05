Remorseful taxi driver jailed for granny’s death

– fined for working private car as a taxi

A remorseful taxi driver was late yesterday afternoon brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was then sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for causing the death of elderly woman who was struck and killed a few days ago on Brickdam.

Kenneth Johnson, 35, of Lot 534 ‘A’ Field Sophia, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 2, on Brickdam, he drove motorcar PLL 2838 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 73-year-old Joycelyn Joseph.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he drove motorcar PLL 2838 for a purpose other than what it is licensed for.

The unrepresented man when given a chance to address the court stated, “I went and drop off some goods at the Teachers’ Training College where I work.”

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question, about 04:30 hrs Johnson was driving motorcar PLL 2838 and was proceeding east along Brickdam.

The court heard that Johnson approached the intersection at Winter Place and Brickdam, which at the time was being controlled by traffic lights.

The court was told that Johnson approached the intersection and on seeing the traffic light seconds counting down, he increased speed to cross the intersection. While on Brickdam, the now dead woman was attempting to cross the road and Johnson hit her.

Prosecutor Moore added that after the collision, Joseph was thrown into the air and landed on the roadway.

The car then ran over the woman and dragged her 147 feet and as a result her left leg was amputated and ended up on the southern side of Brickdam Public Road. The accused then continued to drive some 207 feet from the elderly woman’s body.

The woman was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the woman showed that she died as a result of multiple injuries due to motor vehicle accident.

Johnson stated, “My condolence to the relatives of the dead woman. It was not a wilful act. The road was clear and all I could remember seeing was a shadow in front of me. If I been see anybody at the roadside, I would have stop and wait because I does normally stop and allow them people to cross the road. The road was dark; I’m sorry.”

The accused who works at ‘Swift cab’ taxi service pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that he used a private car to work taxi.

A Traffic officer testified into the matter and the court found the accused guilty of the charge. He was fined $10,000 or in default, serve four weeks’ imprisonment.

The sentences will run concurrently.