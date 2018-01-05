Reifer, Paul hurt Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Leaders Guyana Jaguars resumed the Regional Four-Day Championship in the same manner they ended it at the Christmas Break, by dominating the opening day of the eighth round match against Jamaica Scorpions here yesterday.

Opting to bowl first at Sabina Park, they bundled out Scorpions for 106 and then reached 75 for three at the close – 31 runs adrift of the lead heading into day two, today. The three-time defending champions were heading to the close strongly at 57 for one but lost two quick wickets to lose some of their momentum.

Sent in earlier, Scorpions folded meekly, with Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood and wicketkeeper Aldaine Thomas getting the joint top score of 24. They were two of four batsmen in double figures but the only ones to pass 15.

Scorpions were undermined by returning West Indies left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (3-21) and fellow pacer Keemo Paul (3-15). Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul extended his healthy form with two for 25.

Scorpions were in early trouble when they lost John Campbell for one with two on the board in the third over but Blackwood anchored two small stands to revive the innings. He put on 29 for the second wicket with Assad Fudadn (11) and a further 27 for the third with Brandon King (13).

Once he perished, however, the last six wickets tumbled for 43 runs in quick time. Jaguars too stumbled early when Akshaya Persaud fell without scoring in the second over of the innings but Chandrapaul Hemraj counter-attacked with 47 off 53 balls to repair the damage.

The left-hander struck eight fours and a six, adding 53 for the second wicket with Captain Leon Johnson who made 13. However, both fell in the space of nine balls in successive overs, as Scorpions hit back late on.

Scoreboard

SCORPIONS 1st Innings

J Campbell b Paul 1

A Fudadin c wkp Bramble b Joseph 11

J Blackwood lbw b Permaul 24

B King c wkp Bramble b Reifer 13

P Palmer c Paul b Reifer 7

F Allen st Bramble b Permaul 0

+A Thomas not out 24

D Green c wkp Bramble b Reifer 0

D Jacobs b Paul 8

*N Miller c wkp Bramble b Paul 2

R Leveridge run out 0

Extras (b5, nb11) 16

TOTAL (all out, 36.2 overs) 106

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-31, 3-58, 4-63, 5-67, 6-69, 7-69, 8-86, 9-90, 10-106.

Bowling: Paul 8.2-3-15-3, Joseph 8-2-39-1, Permaul 10-3-25-2, Reifer 9-2-21-3, Persaud 1-0-1-0.

JAGUARS 1st Innings

C Hemraj c Green b Miller 47

A Persaud lbw b Leveridge 0

*L Johnson c Palmer b Green 13

V Singh not out 10

S Chanderpaul not out 3

Extras (b1, lb1) 2

TOTAL (3 wkts, 22 overs) 75

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-57, 3-63.

To bat: +A Bramble, R Reifer, K Paul, G Motie, V Permaul, K Joseph.

Bowling: Green 6-1-24-1, Leveridge 7-1-22-1, Blackwood 2-0-8-0, Miller 6-2-16-1, Campbell

1-0-3-0.

Position: Jaguars trail by 31 runs with seven wickets intact.

Toss: Jaguars.

Umpires: J Williams, J Blades.