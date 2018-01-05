Pro Boxing returns to CASH after two year hiatus…Marques to battle Venezuelan Arias in main bout on Jan 20, nest

Story and photos by Sean Devers

After an absence of over two years the Guyana Boxing Board of Control has collaborated with MCG to bring Professional Boxing back to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on January 20 with Guyana’s Dexter Marques headlining what should be a sizzling five-bout Card when he battles Venezuelan Dionis Martinez Arias over 10 rounds in an event dubbed, ‘Sangre Malo – Bad Blood’

Fight fans will also see Trinidadian Sheldon Lawrence putting his WBC Fecarbox Light Heavyweight Title on the line when he takes on Guyanese Shawn Corbin over 12 rounds as 44 rounds of pulsating Fistic fury is planned in what is anticipated to be an action packed night before what is hoped will be a sell-out crowd.

Elton Dharry, a World-Class contender, undefeated in his last 16 fights, will match gloves with Jesus Vargas Garcia of Venezuela over eight rounds in a Bantamweight fight. Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves, Guyana’s reigning Lightweight champion who narrowly lost to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing at Giftland Tramac will oppose Venezuelan Felipe Larez Barcelo in a 10-round match-up while James Moore will match skills with Barbadian Anderson Emmanuel over four rounds in the other fight of the night.

“The Cobra’ will seek to make amends for that loss as he prepares to fight Bahamian Lightweight champion Meacher Major in the Bahamas. A victory over the tough Bahamian will once again put Gonsalves in the picture for a Commonwealth title shot” said Peter Abdool, President of the GBBC.

Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight Champion Marques will use the January 20 Card to prepare for his upcoming Commonwealth title shot in March against Jay Harris of Wales after the Guyanese was appointed as the Mandatory challenger for the Commonwealth Flyweight title.

That bout will be held on March 31 at the Copperbox Arena and is being promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

“Since Marques will be the underdog in that match, it is anticipated that his rigorous training will enable him to put on a pleasing display on January 20 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as he prepares for the fight that could change his life, and give Guyana its next world title” Abdool added.

Abdool admitted that there is not enough Professional Boxing due to a lack of funding to bring in the big name fighters.

“We want to have a Pro card every two months. If the Boxing Board is not active then our talented boxers will never reach the top. From what I have seen at the Amateur tournament we have some very good boxers but we need sponsors to come on board if we are to have more Pro Cards,” Abdool told the gathering with which included four of the five boxers who are scheduled to fight on January 20 along with fight night models.

Also speaking at yesterday’s launching of the ‘Bad Blood’ Card at the Sports Maxx Store in the Giftland Mall was Aleem Hussain, Vice-President of Next/Gen Global who is responsible for promoting the event.

He informed that Tickets, which cost $4,000 for VIP, $2,000 for Ringside and $1,000 for stands, will be on sale at the Giftland Stores and Assuria General Insurance offices in Georgetown, Diamond, Berbice, Parika, and Vreed-in-Hoop.