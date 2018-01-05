“Nest of vipers in City Hall must be cleaned out”

– protesters demand dismissal of Mayor, Town Clerk

The “Nest of vipers” in City Hall must be cleaned out, stated a protester just outside City Hall. He was part of the few who were continuing to picket the Mayor and City Council, while calling for their dismissal and arrest.

The few concerned citizens together joined voices against the reinstatement of the corporal who sexually molested a teen, last August, while he was in custody for loitering.

The protesters contended that, “(Mayor Patricia Chase-Green) is accused of being negligent in reporting the rape to the police. She can do whatever she wants to do; that negligence will remain…”

“It has taken her two months, 60 days, before they made any effort to report this matter to the police and the only reason this was done is because the press broke the story,” expressed Jonathan Yearwood.

He and his confederates continued to make calls for the Mayor and the Town Clerk to be dismissed from their positions. Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan was the object of disrepute by the picketers for ordering, not only the complainant, but the perpetrator of the heinous crime to be reinstated.

“How do you reinstate someone who is being accused of rape?”

Sharing his views also was Don Singh. He said, “I agree with everything Jonathan just said… Corporal (The lance corporal) was charged with this exact same thing a year before and he was let off a year before”.

Singh shared the view that the corporal is a serial rapist who seems to have the necessary protection.

Such action, as taken today, will continue, according to the protesters until justice is rightfully served.

According to reports, the juvenile, of no fixed place of abode, was arrested on August 22, last year for loitering and placed on the prisoner’s bench at the Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall.

He alleged that around 23:00 hrs, a male constable took over, and about 02:30 hrs, the constable woke him and told him to lie on his back, which he did. Shortly after, the male rank told him to stand by the washroom. Another rank then came in and requested a firearm, which the first rank handed over. The two men sat watching a movie for awhile. Eventually, the officer with the firearm left, while the other returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s privates and let the teen have sex with him.

According to the teen’s statement, the officer who collected the firearm returned shortly after. The rank allegedly pointed to the teen and said that he would “speak to me seriously in the morning”.

It was this same rank that stated that he saw the incident. He alleged that he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning.

He peeped through a vent and saw his colleague, a Lance Corporal, having sex with the prisoner.

The rank then reported the matter.

According to the report seen by Kaieteur News, the accused confirmed that a juvenile was in custody while he was on duty. He said that at around 06:50 hrs the following day, he handed over duty to a woman constable. It was at around 11:30 hrs that he received a telephone call in which he was told of the allegation, and that he must report to the investigative section immediately.

A report on the matter concluded that “the testimony of the rank should be relied upon; due to the fact that the victim substantiated that he and Lance Corporal (name given) were involved in buggery.”

“A confrontation was not done, since the VC did not return to the Investigation Section and numerous efforts were made to locate him but to no avail,” the report stated.

“This is not the first time that Lance Corporal (name given) was accused of being involved in sexual activities with a juvenile in the Regent Street Outpost.

In fact, in 2016, he was accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile prisoner. At the time, the said Lance Corporal was in charge of the Regent Street Outpost. The matter was dropped because the victim decided not to pursue the matter.”

The report also stated that checks in the City Constabulary station diary revealed that the rank who witnessed the act had not made an entry in the station diary. This was considered to be a breach of protocol.