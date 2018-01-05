Mashramani events to be taken countrywide

The Ministry of Social Cohesion plans to take 2018 Mashramani events countrywide.

Residents from Regions Two to Nine will for the first-time witness some of the major Mashramani activities hosted by central government; aside from what is usually undertaken by the regional authorities.

This was disclosed by Mashramani Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall, and Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Tyndall said: “This year you would see that a decision has been made to have some of those activities decentralised.”

He added, “A lot of the events on the national calendar, people will now have an opportunity to see these activities within their regions in addition to what the regions plan.”

Tyndall said that celebration is national; as such it is important that everyone has the opportunity to witness some major activities.

Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain said that this is the first time that the Ministry is hosting Mash activities usually held in Georgetown, in the various regions. Boatswain pointed out that the idea is receiving tremendous support.

“The regions have been calling asking for the activities, they have been very insistent in us taking some of our activities there and we welcome it because it gives us chance to expose our artiste to new audiences and new followings.”

Come next year, Boatswain said that Region One will also be included in the activities.

Some of the events slated to be held in the various regions include a steel pan concert in Regions Eight, Seven and Nine, calypso semi-finals in Region Seven and Chutney Finals in Region Three.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48.”

Mashramani is an Amerindian work which means celebration after hard work. The festival was introduced following Guyana gaining Republican status on February 23, 1970.