K/News staffer accuses cops of extortion…Charges recommended eight months ago but corrupted ranks continued to roam free

Charges are still to be laid, more than eight months after the Chairman of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Complaints Authority; Justice Cecil Kennard, recommended charges for five ranks who extorted money from the late Kaieteur News staffer, Harry Brijmohan.

The incident happened on August, 17, 2016 at Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Brijmohan was stopped for riding without a helmet.

While the ranks have all denied stopping or seeing the victim, video footage of the incident—clearly showing the 27-year-old being stopped and his motorcycle placed at the back of a police vehicle–was presented to investigators at the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

With all the evidences presented, it is unclear why the police are taking so long with this case.

Reports are that charges were recommended for the ranks by both the OPR and the Police Complaints Authority.

According to reports, the five policemen demanded that Brijmohan pay them $5000 despite him agreeing for them to write him a ticket. They reportedly threatened that if he refused to pay, he would be dumped in the lockups for three days without anyone knowing his whereabouts.

There has been much back and forth in this case. Brijmohan died in an accident on the Houston, East Bank Demerara Public Road, more than three months after the report was made and charges are yet to be laid.

Kaieteur News was informed that the file was sent to the Police Complaints Authority on March 21, 2017. Recommendation was made and the file had to be uplifted from Kennard’s office in June 2017 and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department. It is unclear if the file was uplifted.

A source at OPR had indicated that even though Brijmohan passed away, the ranks can still be charged and placed before the court.

Giving details of the allegation before his passing, Brijmohan had indicated that the ranks searched him, demanded his documents, and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being one that required him being given a ticket.

He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.

”One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it,” Brijmohan had recounted.

The Kaieteur News staffer was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he give them $5000. When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news the Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation.

Before Brijmohan died, he had made contact with ranks investigating the case almost daily, but never got any positive response.