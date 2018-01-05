Guyanese in NY prepare for Trump’s tough laws

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his efforts to reduce the number of immigrants entering the United States. He is also moving towards reducing the benefits given to them and retirees. This will of course affect Guyanese living in the US. To this end, a group of Guyanese living in Richmond Hill Queens, NY, is working to assist their countrymen.

Richmond Hill is known as Little Guyana where more than 100,000 Guyanese work and live. Liberty Avenue is a vibrant area where there are scores of shopping centres from which one can purchase from a pin to an anchor and all possible foodstuffs. It is a place where the odour of Guyanese cuisine fills the air at all hours — morning, noon and night.

A Centre known as Adult Day Care Center has been opened at Liberty Avenue, Richmond Hill, NY. Persons who need help can go three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Social Security benefits, Medicaid, Medicare, Long Term Medical Care, and other benefits which they might be entitled to and are not aware of.

The Federal Government is now deducting as much as $134 per month to supplement their medicare payment and they are seeking federal assistance to pay for health Aides.

The voluntary service project is headed by Vishnu Mahadeo who is seeking support from members of the diaspora. A few, including Ashook Ramsaran, Boysie Siew, Denis Ramdahin and others are also behind the move to give support to the unfortunate.

It was pointed out that hundreds of Caribbean nationals went to the US in the 1980s when they were almost middle aged and now they have reached retirement age and are confronted by skyrocketing cost of living because of inflation. Many of them are on the streets in the cold, pushing shopping carts and picking up recyclable bottles to make ends meet.

The Trump administration has taken a series of measures to more closely scrutinize legal immigration. The President has increasingly been taking aim at chain migration, saying it allows a single immigrant “to bring in dozens of increasingly distant relations”

The new measure by the US has curtailed remittances from Caribbean nationals to their relatives and friends at home. (Oscar Ramjeet)