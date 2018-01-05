Edghill’s motion on Camp Street Prison Fire for debate

Parliamentarians will debate a motion that calls on Government to make a full disclosure on the July 9, 2017 fire that destroyed the Camp Street Prison, sparked the escape of eight prisoners and the death of a prison officer.

The motion was submitted by Opposition Member, Juan Edghill, who has been suspended for four sittings by the National Assembly for disobeying the instructions of Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland on December 11.

In Edghill’s absence, Gail Teixeira, Opposition Chief Whip, will table the motion at the parliamentary sitting on Wednesday which is mandated for ‘Opposition Business’.

The motion wants the National Assembly to call on the Government in accordance with Article 106(2) of the Guyana Constitution to accept collective responsibility to the House for the repeated events at the prisons of Guyana.

According to the Motion, the Opposition Members are also seeking to have the Government declare what actions have been and are being taken to reduce the opportunities for such situations from recurring and for the National Assembly to support the Disciplined Service in its efforts to ensure public safety, the protection of citizens and the recapture of all the escapees.

According to the Motion, the events of July 9, 2017, will go down in the history of Guyana as the day when the worst prison fire and jailbreak took place, destroying over 80% of the Camp Street Prison.

The Motion also cites the lack of information in the early hours after the jailbreak that caused great anxiety and uncertainty to the general public and the families of the prisoners.

The Motion contends that the public remains in the dark after the July 9 incident as to what led to the jailbreak and fire, and how the Government managed this situation as it unfolded and its aftermath.

Government had promised to set up a Commission of Inquiry into the incident.

Senior officials had also briefed the Opposition following the incident, providing logistical plans for the holding of inmates, decisions taken on handling the situation and long-term plans to investigate the incident.

The Government team was led by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, and included Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud; and Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels.

The Opposition team was led by Clement Rohee.