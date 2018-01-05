Cops seek ‘person of interest’ in Triumph cemetery killing

Police appear to have identified yet another suspect in the killing of Qualfon receptionist, Ranella Benfield, whose battered body was found in a cemetery at Triumph, East Coast Demerara, last December.

A senior police official said that investigators were seeking ‘a person of interest’ in connection with the case; but have been unable to locate the individual.

Indications are that detectives still have no clear motive for the killing, which is believed to have occurred on December 9, 2017, the day that the 18-year-old was last seen alive.

Benfield‘s body was found in the cemetery two days after she was reported missing.

She was lying face up and bore injuries to her face. Police believe she was struck repeatedly with a rock, which was found near the corpse.

Persons in the area had reportedly heard screams in the vicinity of the cemetery, which is reportedly used by the Muslim community.

At least five suspects were detained and released.

Benfield, of Lot 99 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was reportedly last seen alive at around 18:00 hrs on Saturday, December 9.

A male friend of the victim had said that the receptionist was with a group of friends who was planning a night out to Mahaicony but cancelled at the last moment after she had to work a little late the following day.

Her friends included Stephen Phillip, Abeanna Harris and Aresh Harris who died in an accident at Mahaicony while returning home from a pool party.