Chicken smuggling ring busted

– Berbice Customs Officers face the axe as container seized

Enforcement officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday reportedly seized a container of what is believed to be smuggled chicken.

A truck was also confiscated and a number of Customs Officers stationed in Berbice are likely to face the axe over the incident.

According to officials, information was received that the container filled with chicken was heading to the city.

GRA’s enforcement arm got into action, dispatching a team. The container was stopped and inside the officials found about 1,000 of the 40-pound boxes of chicken. The consignment came from Suriname.

What the enforcement officials found strange was that while there were Customs seals on the container, there were no corresponding documents that suggest that the necessary duties and taxes were paid.

The truck, container and the driver were all taken into custody. Investigators believe that there was collusion.

The Berbice-based Customs Officers, Kaieteur News was told, are all facing termination if it is found that they were involved.

Officials, while not disclosing details of the players, indicated that from all indications they have busted a major chicken-smuggling operation.



While Guyana has a number of large chicken farms, and a number of smaller, satellite operations, it has been disclosed that a number of individuals have been granted licences also for the importation of chicken.