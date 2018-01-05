Chicken smuggling ring busted

Latest update January 5th, 2018 12:56 AM
– Berbice Customs Officers face the axe as container seized
Enforcement officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday reportedly seized a container of what is believed to be smuggled chicken.
A truck was also confiscated and a number of Customs Officers stationed in Berbice are likely to face the axe over the incident.
According to officials, information was received that the container filled with chicken was heading to the city.
GRA’s enforcement arm got into action, dispatching a team. The container was stopped and inside the officials found about 1,000 of the 40-pound boxes of chicken. The consignment came from Suriname.
What the enforcement officials found strange was that while there were Customs seals on the container, there were no corresponding documents that suggest that the necessary duties and taxes were paid.
The truck, container and the driver were all taken into custody. Investigators believe that there was collusion.
The Berbice-based Customs Officers, Kaieteur News was told, are all facing termination if it is found that they were involved.
Officials, while not disclosing details of the players, indicated that from all indications they have busted a major chicken-smuggling operation.
While Guyana has a number of large chicken farms, and a number of smaller, satellite operations, it has been disclosed that a number of individuals have been granted licences also for the importation of chicken.
Jan 05, 2018Story and photos by Sean Devers After an absence of over two years the Guyana Boxing Board of Control has collaborated with MCG to bring Professional Boxing back to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall...
Jan 05, 2018
Jan 05, 2018
Jan 05, 2018
Jan 05, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
For me, if anything was frightening about 2017, it was the survival of the PPP and the psychotic energy it expended. In very... more
The Guyana Chronicle, the mouthpiece of the ruling coalition, has suddenly and very timely reported that Justice Roxanne... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2000[email protected] / [email protected]