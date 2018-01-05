BDBA acquires rights to promote Bartica Easter Regatta 2018

Promises an unforgettable series of events

The Bartica Development Business Association (BDBA) has inked an agreement with the Regional Administration of Region # 7 for the rights to organise and promote the activities of the Bartica Easter Regatta 2018.

In a release from the association, it was noted that the BDBA is an assembly of most of the major business owners of Bartica and they have teamed up for the purpose of spearheading the various developmental drives within the town.

This year’s Bartica Easter Regatta will be its first major project for the business partners who are aiming to make a huge impression whilst maintaining the event’s basic format.

Headlining the action packed programme of activities planned will be the usual Easter Saturday “Street Jam” followed by the “F1 Power Boat Racing” and the ‘Miss Bartica Regatta Pageant’ on Easter Sunday and the ‘Regatta Washdown’, featuring an international artiste, on Easter Monday.

The coordinators have indicated that the pageant will be made up of several components, including the Top Model Segment at the popular Aruwai Resort, Sashing Ceremony and Carnival at the West Indian Park, Intelligence and Platform Presentation that would be aired live on local television and the actual Pageant Night Segment at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

In addition, Bartica Easter Regatta will host – for the first time – a Gymkhana presentation that would be headlined by the Guyana Police Force. Also for the first time, a Regatta Talent Fest Competition would be served up for the patrons to enjoy.

The much anticipated ‘Gospel Concert’ would also be part of the activities and to keep with tradition, competition in various sport disciplines, including the Regatta River Swim, Street Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Dominoes, Dirt Bike Racing and Boxing, are on.

The Bartica Easter Regatta is an annual sport and recreational event which takes place in the Mining Town located on the Essequibo River, the main activities will take place during the Easter weekend of March 31 to April 2, 2018.